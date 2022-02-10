Dua Lipa kicks off her world tour in Miami on Wednesday

Lets go.

Popular British singer Dua Lipa is set to kick off her Future Nostalgia World Tour, which kicks off this Wednesday night at the FTX Arena in downtown Miami.

Pre-concert preparations include soaking up some sun and relaxing—where else?—in Miami Beach.

Over the weekend, the 26-year-old singer, with her hit Levitating very close, he wanted to have a quiet time before getting down to work. On Friday he will be at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Friday, then he will visit several cities in the United States, ending the tour in Seattle on March 31.

After a brief hiatus, Lipa will travel throughout Europe, tour Latin America, and end up in Australia.

Despite her busy schedule, the star pop was photographed in various places in Miami, enjoying our summer city to the fullest.

On Saturday, Lipa was seen in a black bikini that left nothing to the imagination. Afterward, she went out to dinner, dressed in low-waisted jeans, and a top made with a bandana.

“Do you have a problem?” read the caption, which included a picture of her protein-packed meal.

The next day, the paparazzi photographed the three-time Grammy winner in a bikini. strapless pink in a beach chair while talking on the phone.

It was very obvious that there were no carbohydrates on the menu the night before.

How does this perfect mortal manage to look like a goddess?

In addition to a strict diet, Lipa also exercises like high intensity. Recently the magazine Women’s Health he followed his routine. Apparently, she’s a big fan of uphill running and likes the fast-intensity exercise called HIIT, which includes jumping jacks and lots of burpees, which are multi-joint exercises. She is also passionate about bicycling, squats, planks and yoga for complete toning.

Whatever exercise she does, Lipa told Refinery 29 that she likes to finish it in the morning.

“Exercising really gets me off to a great start to the day,” she said.

Tickets for the concert can be obtained at: Ticketmaster.com

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on February 9, 2022 1:22 p.m.