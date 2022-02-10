Due to an attack, authorities decreed a curfew in Granada (Meta)

Authorities imposed a curfew in Granada (Meta) after the death of a military officer. Ministry of Defense, in the area, promised actions

The authorities are on high alert after an attack inside the Battalion 21 Vargas Swamplocated in Granada (Meta), whose balance was a dead civilian and a soldier as well as four wounded soldiers.

Jose Lino Perezsecretary of the municipal government, confirmed that the measure seeks to safeguard the lives of the inhabitants of Granada in the face of any new event that puts the security of this area of ​​Meta at risk.

Coinciding with said message, Hernán Gómez, secretary of the department’s government, reported that the bomb was installed and activated in the security guard of the Battalion 21 Vargas Swamp after being left on a cargo bike that entered supplies for the supply of personnel in the facilities.

Since the night of February 9, the military garrison, located at the exit to Fuente de Oro, has been cordoned off by the Army while the civil authorities carry out relevant investigations to find those responsible for this terrorist attack.

The balance of the facts reveals an older adult, who was driving the cargo motorcycle, a military officer identified as Yober Rojas Gonzalez; the wounded are four soldiers from the same battalion, identified as the sergeant second Adolfo Medina Álvarez, corporal first Juan Carlos Rizo and regular soldiers Alejandro Rivas and Martínez Fonseca.

In the department of Meta they make a presence the dissidents of the FARC in command of aliases ‘Kind Duarte‘.

Minister of Defense was present in Granada: orders to intensify actions to combat crime

diego molanocurrent holder of the portfolio, arrived in the capital of Ariari on the night of February 9 to see first-hand official testimonies of what happened in the Battalion 21 Vargas Swamp.

The senior official visited the wounded soldiers and sent a message of condolence to the family of Yober Rojas González, one of the two casualties that occurred in the attack against the military garrison.

Surrounded by the military leadership, Molano declared that: “The message is clear and categorical: we are going to capture and prosecute those responsible for the terrorist attack in Granada, Meta. We will make a security council with local authorities to intensify operations in the area”.

The whole of Colombia must surround its @ForcesMilCol. The message is clear and categorical: we are going to capture and prosecute those responsible for the terrorist attack in Granada, Meta. We will make a security council with local authorities to intensify operations in the area. pic.twitter.com/A3Wx7bxS2r – Diego Molano Aponte (@Diego_Molano) February 10, 2022

Other reactions

The president of the Republic, Ivan Duke Lopezon a tour of Europe, condemned the events of February 9 in Granada:

The cowardly terrorist attack against the 21st Infantry Battalion in Granada, Meta, is an insane act that we condemn. To the relatives of the hero of @COL_EJERCITO who lost his life, we express all our solidarity. Those responsible will pay for this crime.

Juan Guillermo Zuluagagovernor of Meta, repudiated the attack against the Battalion 21 Vargas Swamp:

He repudiated and condemned the terrorist attack on the 21 Vargas Battalion in Granada. 2 dead and 4 wounded is the unfortunate result of this cowardly attack. Today, more than ever, security efforts must be redoubled. We do not want our department to become a theater of war again

At the time of writing this note, the intellectual and material authors of the event are unknown. An extraordinary security council, with the presence of the Defense Minister, diego molanotogether with the civil and military authorities of the department of Meta, is scheduled for this Thursday, February 10, at 7:00 am

