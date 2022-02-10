Elon Musk launched his Tesla into space four years ago. Where is?

Where is Elon Musk’s Tesla that SpaceX sent into space? 1:21

New York (CNN Business) — Four years ago this week, the world’s most powerful operational rocket, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy, made its maiden launch from Florida and shot into outer space carrying nothing but Elon Musk’s personal Tesla roadster.

The cherry-red sports car, which is occupied by a spacesuit-clad mannequin nicknamed “Starman,” is still outside, taking a lonely, oblong orbital path around the Sun, traveling as far as the orbit of Mars and, at other times, , as close as the Earth’s orbit.

The car is not on a scientific trip. This was a test launch, so SpaceX needed a dummy payload, and Musk said before that he wanted it to be “the dumbest thing we can imagine”. So he chose his own luxurious Tesla roadster.

As of Monday, the roadster was about 145 million miles from Earth and about 200 million miles from Mars, traversing a no man’s land in outer space, according to the tracking website whereisroadster.com, which uses data. of NASA to control the car.

The roadster is more than likely still in one piece, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told CNN Business, but it was likely hit by some meteorites during its journey through the cosmos.

In the last four years, the roadster has traveled almost 3.2 million kilometers and has completed around 2.6 times around the Sun, mainly through a vacuum, according to the website.

But occasionally it will get quite close to other celestial objects. In 2020, the rover made its first close approach to Mars, passing within 8 million kilometers of the planet, or about 20 times the distance between Earth and the Moon.

According to NASA data, the roadster is not likely to pass close to another planet until 2035, when it will graze Mars again. It will then make two passes within a few million kilometers of Earth in 2047 and 2050.

An academic paper estimated the chances of the car colliding with Earth within the next 15 million years to be around 22%. The chances of it crashing into Venus or the Sun are each 12%.

Those aren’t very high odds, Hanno Rein, a professor of astrophysics at the University of Toronto and a co-author of the paper, told CNN Business.

The complex and unpredictable realities of space travel make it difficult to predict exactly which path the Tesla will take. Rein said that because there isn’t much scientific value in studying the roadster’s trajectory, astronomers aren’t too interested in pointing their high-powered telescopes in its direction to collect more data. The roadster was last seen in March 2018, about a month after its launch, Rein said.

If the car ends up crashing into Earth, we’ll have to expect it to break into pieces when it crashes into Earth’s thick atmosphere. (Spaceborne objects hitting Earth are actually quite common, and usually burn up in the atmosphere during entry. They rarely impact populated areas.)

The ultimate fate of the roadster will probably not be known for many millions of years. But for his part, Musk said in 2018 that he hopes humans have already established settlements on other planets in the solar system, and that their descendants “may drag [el roadster] back to a museum”.