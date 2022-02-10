Elon Musk suffers another defeat by his rival Jack Sweeney – People – Culture

The 19-year-old boy who tracks through bot The private jet of billionaire Elon Musk obtained legal support to maintain this activity and even expand it. The Federal Aviation Association of the United States approved an application that the same young man presented to the agency.

Jack Sweeney noted that he filed the application on the basis of the Information Law of the North American country and celebrated on Twitter. “My FAA FOIA request was approved,” he wrote, adding, “I now have all registration and airworthiness documents for all SpaceX jets.”

Sweeney celebrated the legal support for the presentation to continue spreading the movements of Elon Musk’s jet. Photo: Taken from Twitter: @JxckSweeney

Sweeney has maintained a Twitter account since 2020 called “Elon Musk’s Jet” (Elon Musk’s Jet), in which he publishes the movements of the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Using bots and public data from air traffic platforms, mark landings and takeoffs of the private plane.

Sweeney’s figure charged notoriety days ago when the Protocol site published that Musk, the richest man in the world according to Forbes, had persuaded him to cancel that account in exchange for 5,000 dollars. Instead, the young man asked him for $50,000 for his training or to purchase a Tesla model 3. He later offered an internship at one of his companies, but the tycoon blocked him.

In recent days, as he celebrated the legal endorsement, Sweeney posted a link to the airworthiness documentation and registration of three separate planes. Previously, the boy He had already dedicated himself to defending through Twitter the reasons that support his position.

The basics of Jack Sweeney, the young man who tracks down Musk. Photo: Taken from Twitter: @ElonJet

“This account has every right to publish the whereabouts of the plane, ADS-B data is public, all planes in the world must have a transponder, even AF1 (VIP Aircraft Tracking United States Air Force)″, recorded the young man. “Twitter’s policy states that data found on other sites can also be shared here,” he added.

This is not the only billionaire he follows. It also does the same with the private planes of different figures such as Jeff Bezos or Bill Gates, who are also among the wealthiest in the world. However, he clarified that his intention is not to ask for money.

offer rejected

Between some fame, Sweeney has received different proposals due to the admiration and surprise that the technology he developed to automatically follow Elon Musk’s private jet has aroused. For instance, she recently turned down a job offer.

Now, it was known that he dismissed a proposal to cancel the activity of “Elon Musk’s Jet” in exchange for a subscription for three years of a Tesla model 3, the same vehicle that had requested the billionaire.

Scott Painter, CEO of the car rental company Autonomy, raised the proposal with him via Twitter. “If what you ‘really’ want is a Tesla Model 3: I have one you can drive! Do you want to make an exchange? The offer is as follows. Close the ElonJet account and in return Drive Autonomy will give you a Model 3 subscription,” Painter wrote.

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world according to Forbes

“I already told you I’m not interested in a subscription” replied the young man and added: “Besides, there are numerous facts suggesting that this is done in conjunction with Elon.”

The businessman continued with a joke. He asked if his refusal was due to the fact that the vehicle could be traced for an account on social networks. “Good [broma]. No, I just don’t want a subscription,” Sweeney said.

The businessman He stated that he still has “one more offer” to make, although he has not revealed it yet.

