Emelec shined in the Blue Explosion with a 1-0 victory against Millonarios de Colombia at the George Capwell Stadium | Soccer | sports

Club Sport Emelec met again at the George Capwell stadium with its fans on Wednesday night and did not disappoint. In the Blue Explosion there was a real party for the artistic spectacle and the 1-0 victory over Millonarios de Colombia.

The followers of the blue and lead team left their fort with the renewed hope of fighting this season for the LigaPro trophy and reaching the last instances of the Copa Libertadores due to the character and good football shown by the new signings.

The game in Guayaquil has been moved 30 minutes and will now be played at 8:30 pm, it will be broadcast by Star +. This is how our team will form in the Blue Explosion against Emelec. Ⓜ️⚽️🔝 LET’S GO MILLIONAIRES! pic.twitter.com/2niradcp4r – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) February 10, 2022

Development of the meeting

Without showing a showy game, product of the lack of rhythm due to their preseason work, the lightbulb players imposed their soccer talent to subdue the Bogotá team.

On the left, gaucho winger Bruno Pittón and winger Jeison Chalá constantly stepped on goalkeeper Álvaro Montero’s area. Coffee grower Alexis Zapata also joined these attacks, who sought to break the order of the millet wall through the center of the field with his passes to the gaucho gunner Mauro Quiroga.

Zapata was the protagonist of the first actions of the light bulb. At 2 minutes, the midfielder took a free kick that passed a few meters from the goal of the ambassador cast and in the other he enabled Chalá with a little hat, but the play was annulled for one game (8min.).

Sebastián Rodríguez, captain of the electric team, took a corner kick and Pittón surprised the rivals with a shot from the right that went wide (37min.).

Until that moment the local team had control of the ball. Any advance that Millonarios attempted was cut off in midfield by Rodríguez, Dixon Arroyo and Brayan Carabali.

But in an error by Gustavo Canto, an electric defender from Albiceleste, who headed a center badly, he left the ball for the attacker Ricardo Márquez, but he finished off badly.

Emelec reacted and managed to open the scoring at 43 min. Zapata put in a pass to Arroyo, who hit a bombshell that was deflected by a rival defender to beat goalkeeper Montero.

For the complement, the technicians of both campuses made changes to their teams and this took away the good rhythm they had imposed. Although Emelec was more sharp in his combinations and shots against the rival goal.

It was difficult for Millonarios to contain the advances and overcome the iron mark imposed by the electric squad. The clearest he had to tie the game was at 84min. with an advance that Daniel Ruiz managed and Dewar Victoria could not finish off.

The local response arrived at 90min. Alejandro Cabezas headed in a bad rejection by the goalkeeper and defender Juan Pablo Vargas rejected it on the line.

Now, Emelec will sharpen its aim for the start of the national championship. At the start of date 1, it collides with Macará, which will be on Friday, February 18 (7:00 p.m.) (D)

Emelec presented its players to face the 2022 season. Photo: Club Sport Emelec

The Uruguayan Sebastián Rodríguez, captain of the millionaires. Photo: Courtesy of Club Sport Emelec

Bruno Pittón, Argentine left back, joined the electric team for this season. Photo: Courtesy of Club Sport Emelec

Ismael Rescalvo, Spanish coach, is in his third season at the helm of the blue and lead squad. Photo: Courtesy of Club Sport Emelec