Everything you can buy with the price of Mickey Mouse sneakers used by Cristian Calderón

What a peculiar moment that caused Cristian Calderón in the duel between Chivas de Guadalajara and Bravos de Juárez, because the midfielder appeared with some very particular tennis shoes that drew powerful attention to being the famous character of Walt DisneyMickey Mouse, Until then, everything seemed like a simple anecdote, but when the impressive cost began to leak, many turned their eyes towards the footballer.

The footwear with which the “Chicote” are from the Gucci brand in a model called “Gucci Disney Rhyton Originales” that have a value greater than thousand 150 dollars, that is to say, around 24 thousand pesossomething that not everyone can buy and not only because of the high price, but also because they can be obtained on request.

The Olímpico Juárez witnessed the bizarre moment when Calderón, who has had a very discreet involvement with the Sacred Flock with just 104 minutes among the four games of the championship, but these have only been in the first three, since against the border players he did not see any activity. In addition to tennis shoes individuals in white with the image of Mickey Mouse, “Chicote”He also wore black socks with the image of the famous character that is iconic throughout the world, for which he did not go unnoticed since he stepped onto the green grass.

What can you buy with Chicote sneakers?

In Mexico IThe sports shoes of some recognized brand have an average value of 800 to 1500 pesos, so you could buy at least 16 pairs of this type of footwear. You could also give the down payment of a not very luxurious sedan car, but that has a value not greater than 150 thousand pesos, since it is usually requested between 20% and 25% of the total value of the vehicle to be able to acquire it.

You could also take a family trip to Acapulco with five people, two adults and three children with five days and four nights of lodging in a four-star hotel, in addition to the expenses that the displacement implies with food and some drinks.

You could buy three of the most expensive tickets for the concert of Bad Bunny in Mexico City, since each one costs around 8 thousand pesos in a privileged place, while those in the general area are around 3,600 pesos, it would be enough for six tickets and you would have 2,500 pesos left over.