2022-02-08

The elimination of Qatar World Cup 2022 is not the only problem that will have a financial impact on the Honduran Football Federation. This Tuesday a millionaire lawsuit has come to light that the current administration has with a hotel in San Pedro Sula. ‘Primi’ Maradiaga attacked the Honduran Federation with everything From the process that began with George Louis Pintoheading to Russia 2018, Phenafuth stayed in the Mediterranean hotel with which he contracted an important debt that he has not been able to honor, according to the owner, Fais Juan Gattas. Without specifying how many millions is the amount owed, the lawsuit filed for more than a year has come to light, since Phenafuth He refuses to reach an agreement and for now the case remains in a legal process in the Sampedrano courts. “The players of the National Team have been treated in the best possible condition by Inversiones Honduras Plaza, which on some occasions even had to invest their own money to acquire specialized food products for high-performance athletes, as well as other facilities. and comforts typical of the first Honduran soccer team”, highlights the document in its third point.

In the filed lawsuit, it is also added that “for the year 2020, Fenafuth, without honoring the debt, accumulated a millionaire amount plus default interest for the service provided by Inversiones Honduras Plaza, and by the end of that same year, the General Accountant of FENAFUTH, certified that debt, expressly acknowledging that Fenafuth owed the amount owed”. Former players raise their voices after the failure of the National Team Businessman fais gattaswho had already raised his voice in this case in 2020, called a press conference for next Monday in which more details will be given about this debt that puts the company in more trouble. Phenafuth. For the failed eliminatory process heading to Qatar 2022, Phenafuth decided not to continue staying at the Mediterranean and decided to do it Hilton Princess. THE STATEMENT ON THE LAWSUIT FIRST: FENAFUTH used the services of Inversiones Honduras Plaza, in its commercial establishment, Hotel Mediterráneo, for the elimination process towards the “Brazil 2014” World Cup, for the Absolute National Team, without paying the total amount owed for the service received for such a tie. SECOND: FENAFUTH asked Inversiones Honduras Plaza to provide the service again for the qualifying process towards the “Russia 2018” World Cup, to which the hotel company agreed in good faith, providing the service in the manner that had been provided by mutual agreement. , signing the entry lists, room deliveries, among others. THIRD: The Players of the National Team have been treated in the best possible condition by Inversiones Honduras Plaza, which even on some occasions had to invest its own money to acquire specialized food products for high-performance athletes, as well as other facilities and services. own comforts of the first soccer team of Honduras.