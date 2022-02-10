Fernando Villalona’s 8 “no’s” when defending merengue from “pity tributes”

Eight were the “no’s” that Fernando Villalona pronounced to defend that merengue does not need tributes of pity or sorrow, regarding proposals that have been made or are on the way in that sense.

“No, no, no, no, no, no, no, we don’t we need nothing, merengue has been in the first place all our lives, tell me about it, if I don’t tell you otherwise,” said “El Mayimbe.”

The comment came when during a press meeting this week, to talk about Latin Music Tours, a special tribute to merengue was announced as part of the attractions that will be presented at the 21st edition of the artistic-tourist event at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, from 11 to August of this year.

However, at the end of his words Villalona thanked the encouragement “because we feel good”, but wanted to make it clear that, as interpreted, merengue is not embarrassing.

Miriam Cruz, who was also present, seconded Villalona: “I say like Fernando, I can’t say that merengue is in the doldrums because it’s been 35 years and counting, living off that music that I carry inside and that gives me life.”

Jandy Ventura, who was part of the table, took it on the positive side with which Quepe Tours, the organizer of the tribute, has given her: “It is more to return us that whenever there is a press conference we are here, supporting” and that also the singers of the genre have been present in Latin Music Tours during these 21 years.

In addition to them, Los Hermanos Rosario, Ala Jazá, Banda Real and Urbanda will perform at the event.

Participating from other genres will be El Chaval de la Bachata, the salsa group Grupo Niche, José Alberto El Canario, Raulín Rosendo and Tony Vega; the urban Cosculluela, Rochy RD, El Mayor Clásico, Chimbala and El Cherry, as well as the romantic singer, Wason Brazobán and DJ Adonis.