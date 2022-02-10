Finetwork launches new rates for additional lines

From today February 10, 2022 The OMV discontinues the 30 and 40 gigabyte contracts with unlimited calls for additional mobile lines associated with the convergent fiber and mobile rates. The new conditions are as follows:

Whether you are a Finetwork client or if you are thinking of contracting any of the rates offered by this MVNO, this information is of interest to you. Until now, the operator had three options for additional line plans. Now simplify this offer to two.

With these new conditions it is possible to hire a fiber and mobile package with an additional line below 40 euros per month. For example, choosing the option of 100 Mbps fiber and mobile with 12 GB for browsing and unlimited calls for 29.90 euros per month and an additional line with 15 GB and unlimited calls, the total price would be 36.8 euros per month. Also, if you want more gigabytes to browse with your smartphone, you can opt for the 25 GB option for two more euros per month, that is, 38.8 euros per month in total.

streaming platforms

At the same price, Finetwork also includes other services such as Medical and Legal coverage from Legalitas and access to one of these streaming platforms. On the one hand, you will be able to watch all the contents of Rakuten TV Subscription forever or enjoy the King sport in Footters until the end of the season.

For the rest, there are no more changes in terms of the additional lines that the operator allows to add to the convergent packs. The maximum number of lines that can be incorporated remains four, in addition to the main line. In the case of opting for the option that includes 2 mobile lines, the maximum number of additional lines possible will be three. One of the strong points is that if we have gigabytes left over we can share them with other Finetwork numbers, in addition to having a definitive price forever.