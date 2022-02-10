First finding of systemic skin rash due to human polyomavirus 9 confirmed

It was detected in blood, mouth, eye swabs, and urine by real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay.

After three solid organ transplant recipients developed a generalized skin rashprogressive and hyperkeratotic, scientists evaluated what they conclude today would be the first finding of systemic skin rash due to human polyomavirus 9.

Although the study states that all three solid organ recipients died of pulmonary and multi-organ failure about 1 year from the onset of the eruption, at that time routine clinical diagnostic tests could not identify any causative agent and therefore Therefore, the investigation was started.

Another result of the study indicated that after performing the autopsies, human polyomavirus 9 in the lungs and paratracheal soft tissues.

“We describe the first report to our knowledge of the cutaneous and systemic pathogenicity of human polyomavirus 9 in recipients of solid organ transplants”, say the authors.

The researchers pointed out that these patients developed characteristic pink, violaceous or brown hyperkeratotic papules and plaques throughout the body and that biopsies performed on the skin lesions revealed the existence of the human polyomavirus 9 They also added that it was detected in blood, mouth, eye swabs, and urine by real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assay.

What are polyomaviruses?

Medical literature indicates that Polyomaviruses are a family of opportunistic viruses, to which the JC virus belongs, whose main manifestation is Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy and Granulosa Cell Neuronopathy.

The first two human polyomaviruses were described simultaneously in 1971 by two independent groups of researchers.

