French Nobel laureate in Medicine Luc Montagnier, discoverer of the AIDS virus, has died

The French Nobel Prize for Medicine, Luc Montagnier, The virologist who discovered the AIDS virus (HIV), died last Tuesday at the American Hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, on the outskirts of Paris. I was 8 9 years. One of his most faithful collaborators, Dr. Gérard Guillame, confirmed to local media that the specialist left in peace, accompanied by his children.

Montagnier was a biologist and virologist who lived for science. In addition to having been awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2008 for isolating the HIV virus in 1983 together with Françoise Barré-Sinoussithe expert worked all his life in the largest scientific institutes in the world.

In 2008, the Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded to the German Harald zur Hausen and the French Françoise Barré-Sinoussi and Luc Montagnier for their discoveries on AIDS and cervical cancer viruses, the Karolinska Institute announced at the time.

Montagnier and Barré-Sinoussi discovered the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) that causes AIDS. “The discovery was fundamental for the current understanding of the biology of this disease and its retroviral treatment” indicated at that time the jury in its statement.

In addition, among the many roles he had in his life, Montagnier knew how to perform as director of research emeritus of the National Center for Scientific Research of France (CNRS for its acronym in French), professor of the Institut Pasteurdirector of the Center for Molecular and Cellular Biology at Queens College of the City University of New York, (CUNY) and director of a research institute at the Jiao-tong University of Levar to force.

He supported the Academy of Sciences and the National Academy of Medicine through his research for many years. For this he has received awards and distinctions.