From Olivia Palermo’s fashionista walk in New York to Sydney Sweeney’s work day in Los Angeles: celebrities in one click

Workday. Sydney Sweeney starred in a photo campaign in Los Angeles that required different look changes: first she was photographed having an ice cream, and then walking dogs. She was seen on set: she wore high-waisted pants and a long-sleeved top (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Olivia Palermo took a walk through the streets of New York and set a trend with her look. She wore a metallic black skirt, a flower print shirt, and a brown faux fur coat. In addition, she wore black buccaneers and a necklace

It did not go unnoticed. J Balvin toured the most exclusive stores in the Soho neighborhood of New York and surprised with the striking and super colorful look that he chose: pants that he combined with his jacket, both in the green range, and with a blue and white checkered pattern

Family training. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner went for a walk through the streets of Los Angeles and took their daughter Willa, who was on the musician’s back. The model-actress wore a jogging set and a light-colored jumpsuit, she wore sunglasses and a cap

Sara Sampaio was photographed walking with her arms around a man at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. The model chose a total black look with pants, a jacket and patent leather boots.

romantic walk Lily-Rose Depp was photographed with her boyfriend, rapper Yassine Stein, when she was leaving a fast food place where they went for lunch

A different walk. Kaia Gerber went for a walk with her boyfriend, Austin Butler, through the streets of Los Angeles and took the opportunity to take her pets out. She wore leggings, a top and a jacket. Also, she wore sunglasses.

Chrissy Teigen was photographed on her way home from Los Angeles and waved warmly when she noticed the press. She wore black leggings that she paired with a leather top and sandals, and wore a gray sweater and hat.

Meeting day. Taylor Swift was photographed when she was leaving a New York building where she fulfilled various work commitments. She wore black pants that she combined with her jacket, a brown bag and carried folders with documentation in her hands.

Irina Shayk wore a total black look during a walk through the streets of New York. Also, everything she wore was leather: pants, shirt and trench coat. Meanwhile, she wore a mask and sunglasses, also black (Photos: The Grosby Group)

