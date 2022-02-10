“Galilea Montijo out of Today”, they would reveal their future on TV | Instagram

bad news for Galilea Montijo?, The famous television host seems to be in her last morning programs Today, as they assure that a massive dismissal is coming and among them, there would be the departure of Martha Galilea Montijo.

According to Dael Quiroz of Arguende TV, Televisa has decided to renew the Hoy Program, which is why it would change not only its producer, Andrea Rodríguez Doria, but also its cast, including the titular host Galilea Montijo.

The journalist has indicated that the producer of this new stage of Hoy would be Alexis Núñez, who presented a model in which the vast majority of the current drivers are not included and who could probably be rescued would only be Andrea Legarreta and Tania Rincón.

Quiroz comments that the television station has decided to rest the image of Galilea Montijo, which is why it would be out of the new concept of the Hoy Program, but there would already be plans for this beautiful woman.

Photo: Instagram.



The executives would have decided that it would be until 2023 that the actress from Guadalajara would return to the screen, but she would not do it directly on Televisa, but on Univisión, as we remember that recently both companies have joined forces, projects, talents and others.

The journalist indicated that Galilea Montijo would return to soap operas, but not as the protagonist, but as the villain of the story, this after about a year of resting her image.

It should be noted that the image of the famous driver of the program today has been greatly affected in the last year. Montijo was related to Inés Gómez Mont, her comadre, after they uncovered a process against her. The remarks of the lifestyle of both began to be part of the headlines of shows.

Later, the scandal returned to the name of Galilea Montijo when data came to light from the book by the writer Anabel Hernández, in which it is ensured that the television presenter had a romantic relationship with a powerful man for two years.

The author assures that it would be this character who would help Montijo to get his sister out of prison, a favor that she would have returned with some disguised visits to this place when he was arrested.

Galilea Montijo flatly denied any relationship with Inés Gómez Mont’s business or sentimental relationship with Arturo Beltrán Leyva, showing that she was seriously affected in a video that she shared on social networks.