Goodbye to the Big Three? James Harden wants to leave New York and presses to be traded

JJames Hardenseems to have the hours counted in the city that never sleeps and this is because the reporter from ESPN Brian Windhorst announced that “The beard” is putting pressure on management Brooklyn Nets so you can change equipment quickly.

The only team that has come considerably close to getting the services of the star of the New Yorkers, have been the Philadelphia Sixerswho offered the Australian point guard Bem Simmons and there is also talk of adding the presence of Seth Curry.

It should be noted that the management of the organization that makes life in the city of sports has previously tried to take over the services of “The beard” first when he was part of the Houston Rockets and then they tried it with the Nets, but received a resounding no for an answer.

A month ago, Philadelphia’s Daryl Morey called Brooklyn on James Harden. Sean Marks refused the conversation. There are three days until the Thursday trade deadline for the Sixers to try again — or wait until the summer. ESPN story with @RamonaShelburne: https://t.co/jCJXc9pLHi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2022

Now, if the player’s will is to get out of New York, the postures could be much closer than the other opportunity. However, there are three days left and the clock ticks like sand; Therefore, a giant step should be expected from the Sixers to convince the Brooklyn management.

to materialize goodbye Hardenwe would be talking about the end of the powerful “Big Three” that generated terror in the basketball of the NBAbut weren’t actually able to play many games together due to injuries or misconduct.

Also, the coach Steve Nash would be left alone with Kevin Durant on the court for the second season when he recovers from his injury, since Kyrie Irving You can only play away games and in the state that allows you to step on the court without having a single dose of the COVID vaccine.

