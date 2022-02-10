Government accuses the opposition of financing protests

The Minister of the Interior and Police, Jesús Vásquez, revealed yesterday that the recent protests that have been staged in various parts of the country are financed by important figures in opposition politics.

The official affirmed that more than demanding claims, with the protests what these opposition groups seek is to destabilize the country and create a climate of unrest.

His thesis is based on reports that he has received on the matter and that, as he explained, indicate that the actions take place as a result of the fight against corruption that the Government of President Luis Abinader has undertaken, where the justice system has uncovered the most of corruption committed in the Dominican Republic during past governments.

“These protests do not seek social demands, these protests seek to alter the public peace in the Dominican Republic, and above all to create a climate so that the acts of corruption of the previous governments, which the Dominican justice is responsibly facing, see how they can create a a smokescreen in the face of such serious events”, replied the Minister of the Interior when answering questions from journalists on the matter.

Vásquez understands that in the face of these “serious events” of corruption that the country suffered, the opposition is trying to obstruct the work that justice is doing to recover the funds stolen from the public treasury, valued at 21.978 million dollars in the last 16 years, according to reports. international.

The reports that we have is that these protests are being financed by important political figures in the Dominican Republic, these protests do not seek social demands, these protests seek to alter public peace in the DR, and above all to create a climate so that acts of corruption by previous governments, which the Dominican justice system is responsibly facing, to see how they can create a smoke screen in the face of such serious events that the DR is known for acts of corruption that have shaken the national conscience.

This Wednesday, members of the Broad Front for Popular Struggle (Falpo) announced a strike in San Francisco de Macorís, Duarte province, scheduled for the first two days of next month.

For the action, they justify the economic situation that the people of the municipality are going through, which they describe as “desperate”, due to the cost of food and gasoline, which is added to the reduction in salaries.