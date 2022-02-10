Guillermo Ochoa and Henry Martín raise their voices in the dressing room of Club América

The fact that Club América has gone 7 games without a victory speaks very poorly of the ‘Greatest Team’, which is why they are seeking to reverse that situation in the group at all costs. So far, the azulcrema squad is in position number 16 in the table with one game less to play. The results have been a draw against Puebla and two defeats at home; one in front of Atlas and the other before Athletic Saint Louisthe latter being one of the most complicated.

In the last minutes of the duel against the potosinos it was precisely the entry of Henry Martin which gave the team another opportunity to go down, since with an assist and a goal they managed to score two more goals to make the defeat less painful. In the end, the result was not what was expected and the team leaders decided to take a few minutes to start a chat with the players and thus give the team a different face from the next date.

According to information from the journalist Ruben Rodriguez, both Henry and William Ochoa They were in charge of speaking loudly with the footballers of the squad in the dressing rooms. At the end of the game against San Luis, both were very hurt by the defeat and asked for a few minutes from Santiago Solari to face the team and ask for the commitment that a team like the Eagles needs. So they were raised to obtain the nine points that follow this week where they face Santos, Mazatlan Y Pachuca.

“We have to put h*evos in it, let’s stop fucking, this is America and whoever doesn’t like it can leave, this team is not up, we have to have 9 points the following week,” were the words that were supposedly used they said in the dressing room, according to the journalist.

The confidence that exists on the part of the players has not helped the team to find the results, so this next week will be decisive to be able to climb points in the general table. In three disputed days, the azulcrema squad has only been able to add 1 point, which is worrying compared to the start of the previous tournament where the team tried to stay in the first places for almost the entire season and even as leader.

What happens with Santiago Solari in America?

According to the same source, the America strategist is already a little nervous about what the team has shown in the last duels and even more so with the visit he paid them. Emilio Azcarraga, because even with this the results do not improve. Although he affirms that there is still no candidate as a replacement for the bench, if these markers continue to be against them, they will have to make a very drastic decision in the board.