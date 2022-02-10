Haitian Judge Denies Involving Prime Minister in Moise’s Death

Haitian Judge Garry Orélien, who was in charge of the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise until the end of January, denied on Tuesday that he had implicated Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the case.

“This article intends to ‘murder’ my career to the end. They want me to die in the country or be forced into exile. I do not decide to leave the country. This is where I grew up and live. Here, people say what they want and denounce whom he wants,” Orélien said.

“I don’t understand what is happening. Do I have to go into exile in the eyes of some people? Do I have to die at all costs in the eyes of some people? I still can’t understand it,” the judge told the radio station and Haitian television RTVC.

The judge’s denial comes after CNN released the transcript of an audio in which Orélien allegedly implicates Henry in planning the murder, committed on July 7.

In the audio attributed to Orélien, to which Efe had access, the alleged voice of the judge affirms that “Ariel is involved by one of the survivors (of the attack). (…) The author and the motor, the initiator of the murder is Ariel Henry’s friend, who planned it with him on the day of the murder. Ariel is in close communication with Laguel Civil who is another initiator, accomplice and perpetrator.”

Jean Lague Civil was Moise’s presidential security coordinator at the time of the murder and who was questioned by Orélien. The former official is in prison.

According to the audio, all the men in charge of President Jovenel Moise’s security were bribed not to fire a single projectile. “And in fact, no one fired even a projectile,” laments the voice allegedly attributed to the judge.

“If the order was not given for everyone to flee from their responsibilities, all the agents who were guarding Moise would have to be killed,” the voice continues. “Ariel (Henry) is one of the people involved up to the neck in the murder of Jovenel Moise”, is heard in the audio.

Judge Orélien also told the private Haitian station that a journalist, whom he identified as Etant Dupain, allegedly phoned him last Sunday with the interest of interviewing him about Moise’s murder, but that he refused and told him not to. he had nothing to say, because he had withdrawn from the case.

According to the magistrate, the journalist assured him that he had audio in which a former state official accuses Prime Minister Henry of having alleged connections with a person involved in the assassination.

Henry was appointed prime minister by Moise two days before the assassination, on July 5, and took office three weeks later.

The prime minister has been questioned for allegedly maintaining contacts with one of the alleged leaders of the assassination plot, Joseph Félix Badio, who is on the run.

Henry tacitly admitted that he spoke with Badio on the phone the morning Moise was shot dead at his home in Port-au-Prince.

After the information about the communications between Henry and Badio was released, the Haitian government stated in a statement, released last September, that “that night the prime minister received innumerable calls, of all kinds, from people who, upon hearing the terrible news, they worried about their personal safety.”

Judge Orélien withdrew from the investigation of the assassination case on January 21, alleging personal reasons, a few days after the NGO National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (Rnddh) accused him of having received bribes to free people and nullify arrest warrants.