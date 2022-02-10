He earns more than Alexis Vega in Chivas, but he does not perform and plays for the rival

Miguel Ponce could have committed a couple of penalties in the Chivas match against FC Juárez.
The Chivas they won 3-1 to FC Juarez as visitors, a result that gives some peace of mind to the team of Marcelo Michel Leano to face what is coming, because on the weekend they will be receiving Tigres.

Despite the good result, not all the players had the same performance on the pitch, and in fact, one of them could have put the game uphill due to two errors when defending and it is about Michael Ponce.

The “Pocho” Ponce was involved in two plays that could well have been marked as a penalty against Chivasbut the VAR decided that it was not necessary to review them and they let both actions pass.

How much does Miguel Ponce earn in Chivas?

According to the Salary Sport portal, Michael Ponce He would have a salary of around 17.1 million pesos a year, more than 10 million more than what, according to the same source, he would earn Alexis Vegaalthough there are versions that suggest that Vega earns just over a million dollars a year.

