He kicked her in the head and left on a bus. The CSCG cameras served to capture the aggressor of a woman | Security | News

A couple was arguing on the sidewalk of Juan Tanca Marengo Avenue, in the north of Guayaquil. She tries to get away from her, he catches up with her and punches her and kicks her in the face. Gender violence, captured by the cameras of the Corporation for Citizen Security of Guayaquil (CSCG) was rejected by citizens on social networks after the video was released by Mayor Cynthia Viteri.

While the woman lay on the ground outside a heavy vehicle dealership, the man walked slowly away from the scene where the attack occurred. He waited for one bus, let another pass, and finally boarded the one that followed. Everything was recorded on camera, but it was not there.

From the CSCG room where the attack was being monitored, a police contingent was dispatched to locate the bus at Martha de Roldós, stop its march and get the aggressor out of the unit, who was handcuffed and led into a patrol car. to a northern judicial unit.

“We act against gender violence in the city,” Mayor Viteri tweeted. The aggression was rejected by Internet users who asked for the Prosecutor’s Office to act ex officio against the man who hit the woman.

The Comprehensive Penal Code (COIP) establishes sanctions for those who injure others. And specifically the art. 396, on fourth-class contraventions, says: The person who voluntarily injures or hits another, causing injuries or inability to work, shall be sanctioned with a custodial sentence of fifteen to thirty days, not exceeding three days…

In cases of violence against women or members of the family nucleus, the sanction will be aggravated by increasing one third of the sentence.

In Guayaquil, the program ‘Friend, you are no longer alone’, a municipal initiative that began in May 2018 with the purpose of eliminating violence against women, has received more than 4,000 calls to report gender violence.

The cases have been counted with growth year after year. During 2019 the service received 525 calls, in 2020 there were 712 and in 2021 the number rose to 2,996, which adds up to 4,233 communications.

According to the registry of calls answered, 48% come from the north of the city, including Pascuales; while 34%, from the south, southwest and suburb of Guayaquil.

6% corresponds to the parishes in the center of the city and 5% comes from other cantons. The remaining 7% do not report the origin of the call. (I)