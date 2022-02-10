Health undertakes to hire 100% of the MIR

Vicenç Martínez, General Director of Professional Planning.

The great objective that has been set for the coming years is the Ministry of Health is the hiring of 100 per 100 of the MIR upon completion of residency. This has been assured Vincent Martinez, general director of Professional Planning, to the representatives of the MIR Spain Association, with whom he held a meeting on Monday to address the situation of residents in Spain. However, as explained to Medical Writing sources present at the meeting, the improvement of the salary and working conditions of the group is not part of the agenda of the governing body for this 2022.

Last November, at the Negotiation Area meeting, Professional Management undertook to study the possibility of amend Royal Decree 1146/2006, of October 6, which regulates the special employment relationship of residence for the training of specialists in Health Sciences, together with a salary increase of 500 euros per month for MIRs. However, these actions “are not part of their plans, at least in the short term.” “They don’t talk about specific figures or specific deadlines”point to it.

Likewise, the directors of the body have insisted that the possible salary increase depends on the CCAAfor which they have assured that they will try to transfer the request to the Commission in which the different Human Resources (HR) actors of the Autonomous Communities are represented, in order to study the remuneration improvement.

“It is complex. What we ask is that the Ministry lead and agree on this possible salary increase with the Autonomous Communities. In 2006, there was an agreement in the Interterritorial Council, we understand that it was coordinated by Health, for this increase,” they recall, requesting Health leads a coordination initiative between Autonomous Communities.

On the other hand, both Martínez and Pilar Carbajo, second in the department, have argued that the updates that the RD has required that regulates the conditions of the residents, they have been carried out “when it has been necessary”.

In the coming weeks, the Professional Planning department will meet with the HR representatives of the Autonomous Communities and, subsequently, will meet again with the MIR Spain Association. “These meetings are being held every three or four months, so we imagine that the next meeting will be before the summer,” they conclude.