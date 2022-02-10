Healthy diet for the end of ‘cookies’ | Extra Advertising

Google announced in 2020 its farewell to cookies from third parties, effective at the end of 2023. And although Firefox and Safari have already dispensed with them, it will be Chrome, the favorite browser of around 70% of users, which will deal them the final blow.

The growing concern about privacy had resulted in a loss of confidence and search engines, advertisers and agencies had been forced to look for alternatives to a tool that, by collecting relevant information from users by following their trail on the network, allows the segmentation of the audience, elemental strategy of digital marketing.

“A priori, we think of a scenario in which the ability to impact massively will be lost. Although it is true that the consumer who accepts the transfer of data to one company or another will do so explicitly and, therefore, will have a greater predisposition to receive information from it and to buy it”, explains María Gómez, ESIC professor and director from My Consulting.

That’s what artificial intelligence (AI) and the machine learning (predictive analysis), he adds, “of capturing data and generating consumption patterns that predict what the specific product that interests a customer may be.”

The idea, according to professionals in the sector, is to develop campaigns that are more adapted to users through large amounts of data (information) and, “if used correctly, the application of these technologies in advertising campaigns helps to optimize and adjust budgets achieving the desired results”, says Ilaria Zampori, general manager of Quantcast in Spain and Italy.

Having your own data, user information that allows you to establish a personalized relationship model with them based on their preferences, “allows you to offer a better experience,” considers César Torras Valero, director of innovation at BBDO & Proximity. “Some time ago I heard an expression that I liked a lot, it talked about “earning data” instead of getting it. The growing concern of users for their privacy makes it necessary to explain and demonstrate that sharing data with a brand is good for you, because that brand makes practical and favorable use of these data”.

Cookieless technology

“The advertising market is already adapting to this upcoming reality,” adds Torras Valero. Thus, we find companies that are committed to a better user experience that works with zero Y first party dates –data shared transparently and voluntarily–. Also with companies that focus on the analysis and segmentation of audiences using “contextual information, semantic analysis, modeling through predictive analysis using AI, clusters, models server to serveruse of device ID… the solutions are varied based on the needs of the brand”.

The adaptation of the market to the end of cookies of third parties is taking place at two levels, the technological and the strategic. Enrique Díaz, director of digital and innovation at Equmedia, explains that, in the first case, there are “three types available. Those based on identifiers or IDs, such as those already known and used by Amazon, Facebook or Twitter; solutions based on cohorts, such as Google’s FLoC or SSP Magnite’s own, and solutions based on personal information identifier (PII), which The Trade Desk is promoting”. But not all solutions come from outside, “also the IAB Spain – the largest communication, advertising and digital marketing association in Spain – has presented its TCPF solution (Transparency Consent & Privacy Framework)”.

Regarding strategic rethinking, Enrique Díaz mentions the activation of actions aimed at increasing the zero party dataso that it is “the individual himself who is interested in giving his data”.

For the exploitation and activation of the collected data, he adds, the use of CDP – an acronym in English for customer data platform – will begin to be more in demand due to its ability to combine more data sources and create audiences under psychographic and projection variables. of interest than solutions based on machine learning and AI.

Ilaria Zampori mentions original tools, such as the Quantcast Platform, to help marketers from any company prepare their future advertising campaigns and find new audiences in environments cookielessand Ara, the AI ​​engine and machine learning own to process a multitude of signals and apply advanced statistical techniques, both to combine them and to interpret online audience models.

At Wavemaker, explains its director of the digital area, Cristina Gordo, they have created the WM Inside platform with GroupM, which profiles the audience of its advertisers (first party dates) to find out their behavior pattern and detect, thanks to a personalized algorithm, the best moment of impact on potential customers according to the brand’s objective, increasing business volume by 66% since 2019 from notorious impacts (visibility rate of 81%).

Also, “hand in hand with our partners”, he stresses, “we use their data signals to analyze the behavior pattern of their user-clients. The resulting learnings are shared through Curated Deal technology to impact potential customers in an open environment, outside of your own inventory. As a result, we have seen better performance of our strategies, increasing all key performance indicators of the campaign: viewability, clicks and conversions”.

The disappearance of cookiesconcludes the director of the digital area of ​​Wavemaker, “it challenges us all to once again strive for the consumer, to immerse ourselves deeply in their world, their behavior and their interests so that we can create high-quality marketing that is effective and brings a good experience”.