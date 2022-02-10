Hernán Torres criticized arbitration in Superliga match against Cali 2022 today | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Complex game, controversial and much more, in the first leg of the BetPlay Super League between Cali and Tolima that ended tied at one goal. The arbitration decisions, from side to side, were questioned by both sides on and off the field. Disallowed goal, expulsion actions and possible penalties, among which will be in the discussion, after the determinations of the VAR and the central judge, Bismark Santiago.

The coach Hernán Torres was not silent, he spoke at a press conference, making a call when choosing the referee appointments “I ask a favor of those who appoint the referees. A judge who gives us guarantees, please. There is a character who whistles finals and we lose her, I don’t want to say names. But whoever appoints them, send an arbitrator. You watched the game if there isn’t one in pants, it can get more dangerous than it did today, because it got dangerous for both sides”.

He added and emphasized the need to be certain of the people who deliver justice in the final stages “We need a guarantee referee for the final. I ask that with all due respect, with humility of the case to those who determine them. Especially for the final, a judge who gives guarantees to both Tolima and Cali, please. This is a final, give and take, that no one wants to lose.”

“Also some lines that give us the necessary guarantees. I didn’t mess with the referees again, because I understand that they are human beings, they make mistakes, they have pressure. But please, I ask you ”he concluded.