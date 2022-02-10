Hip Thrust, the most effective exercise to tone the buttocks

Hip Thrust or hip thrust is the exercise of the momentsince it gets the best results in buttocks. It surpasses, but does not replace the work with anklets and bands, but is added alternately. The key to the success of Hip Thrust it is in the amount of weight with which you can exercise, which can reach hundreds of kilos.

On a bench, in a supine or supine position, produces hip extension. It is pushed up, against gravity, allowing the glutes to develop to their full potential. polyarticular exercisebrings into play many joints: ankle, knee, hip and back. Involves a large number of muscles. of all, the one that works the most, of course, is the gluteus. They do it too hamstrings, quads, and back, to maintain posture. “The gluteus is a very strong muscle, which improves very quickly, with good technique and effort”, highlights the professor Martin Colacilli (@martincolacillipf), coordinator of Ocampo Training Club (@ocampo_club).

For proper execution, the back is supported on the bench, with both feet on the ground separated following the width of the shoulders and the bar is positioned on the pelvis. “At the moment of maximum extension, that is, when I push with my navel towards the sky, the knees have to be at ninety degrees and there has to be no hyperextension. That is, when going up, the knees have to be in line with the shoulders. The navel can never go above the knees or shoulders. That would be a hyperextension”, explains the coach. It is done in a rhythmic way and the disks may or may not touch the ground at the moment of lowering.

Materials necessary for its execution? A bar, discs, a pad to rest the bar on –”supporting the bar on the pelvis without a pad generates pain”, warns Colacilli- and a bench to support the back.

In the gym, the specific machines to perform the hip-thrust they consist of a mobile bench to which weight is added, where the person lies down. Outdoors it can be done on a park bench, on which a towel or mat is placed.. At home it can be done on a bench, chair or couch with a cushion, if necessary, so as not to hurt your back.

How to include it in routines

The hip-thrust comes to compete with the squats, extremely effective exercise for the buttocks. “There are people who can’t squat because they have muscle shortening or Achilles tendon shortening. However, the Hip Thrust it’s an exercise that more people can do and doesn’t need the balance that the squat requires”, highlights Colacilli. Less complex in its execution, supports more weight (can be practiced with a dumbbell, with a weight kettlebell in the abdomen, with bands, and even with an Olympic bar with discs) and takes less time of the routine since it is performed with both feet supported, working on both sides at the same time.

“The hip thrust has greater activation in the gluteus than the squat. So you don’t have to do one or the other. You have to do both, if you can. One day, hip-thrust, another day squats, another day ankles, lunges, deadlifts. In training you have to vary the loads and also the stimuli to improve”, emphasizes Colacilli, thus warning of the risk of becoming fanatical with the fashionable exercise.

As for the amount of sets and repsdepend on the state of training of each one. Someone who is not trained must go from less to more to get to practice the hip thrust on the bench. In this case, you start by doing a gluteal bridge on the floor in an isometric way, that is, staying still in the extension position, without going up and down. It is repeated in three series of twenty seconds, twice a week the first week. If there is no pain, movement is added, going up and down, in three sets of twenty repetitions. The following week, a variant is added, with the leg crossed, in three sets of twenty repetitions with each leg. The following week a weight is added, which can be a book or a can of water. On the fourth week, you begin to do it on the bench, with your back supported and your knees at ninety degrees, rising and maintaining the position, in three series of twenty seconds. If there is no discomfort, at the fifth week the movement begins to be added; at the sixth week it is done on one leg; to the seventh, a small weight is added. And from there, add the bar and the disks.

“It’s a month and a half building a muscle. During this time, the support muscles and the joints get used to it”describes the teacher.

Those who are already training, increase the load little by little and reduce the number of repetitions to get to do between six and ten repetitions with a considerable weight.

Between the errors in executionone of the most common is mispositioning the back on the bench. Too, put too much load and hyperextend the hip.

It is a risky exercise because the lower back is not supported. Then, “not recommended for people with an upper or lower back injury or scoliosis. All exercises have their risks. The ideal is to train with professionals who watch the execution and correct the posture”, he concludes.