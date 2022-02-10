Historic domestic price of Colombian coffee and highest in New York since 2011 | Colombian news today

$2,307,000 for a load of 125 kilos is a historical price for the coffee sector. Photo: Cristian Garavito

The National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia (Fedecafe), reported that the domestic price of coffee closed this February 9 at $2,307,000 for the load of 125 kilos.

This price is historical for the sector coffee growersince the load had never represented that value internal.

Read more economic news here.

In addition, the pound of coffee quoted on the bag of New York ended the day with a price of US$2.58, the maximum registered since September 20, 2011.

That priceplus the exchange rate and adding the differential rate for quality Colombian coffee, which is around 60 cents, gives the historical internal price as a result, according to the manager of Fedecafé, Roberto Vélez Vallejo.

You may be interested in: Why has the price of potatoes gone up so much?

“The price remunerates coffee farming, so that it covers production costs despite the increase in fertilizers and the drop in production levels. This is good news for coffee growers, grain producers and Colombians in general,” added Vallejo.