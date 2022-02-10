How does the salary of doctors and nurses rise in Madrid 2022?

The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, greets a health worker.
The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has published the agreement approving the implementation of human resources measures contemplated in the Comprehensive Improvement Plan for Primary Care 2022-2023 and that contemplates salary increases, Readjustment of the fixed productivity complement based on population allocation (TSI) and adaptation of templates.
Regarding the fixed productivity complement for Individual Health Card. The family doctors and pediatricians Primary Care will receive on a monthly basis a fixed productivity supplement per Individual Health Card based on the geographical dispersion group and population assigned in the following age groups, as established in the aforementioned agreement:
The primary care nurses On a monthly basis, they will receive a fixed productivity supplement for the Individual Health Card based on the geographical dispersion group and assigned population in the following age brackets:
This fixed productivity complement by Health Card replaces the fixed productivity linked to basic health areas that they had been receiving these categories, and that they will stop receiving it at the time of entry into force of this agreement.
The fixed productivity complement is also contemplated for Attended Health Card the categories of Primary Care family doctor, paediatrician, Primary Care nurse, SAR doctor, SAR nurse, health technician in auxiliary nursing care, administrative assistant and caretaker, all of them from Primary Care, will receive a new supplement in terms of productivity fixed by Attended Health Card, compatible with the perception of fixed productivity by Individual Health Card.
Complements for Home Care and rurality
To this is added the Fixed productivity complement for Home Care Nursing: a. Primary Care nurses may receive fixed productivity for home care on an annual basis and only once. For its determination, the population attended at home by each health center within the year multiplied by 3.9199 will be taken into account.
The amount obtained in this way will be distributed among the nurses of the health center. This complement is compatible with the collection of the complements defined in previous sections, provided that the following two conditions are met: that provide service in centers that exceed the cut of 85 percent of consultations and that provide care at home.
According to the fixed productivity by ruralityPrimary Care family doctors, pediatricians, Primary Care nurses, health technicians in auxiliary nursing care in health centers, administrative assistants in health centers, caretakers (health centers and SARs), SAR family physicians and SAR nurses they will receive a new remuneration with the character of fixed productivity, destined to remunerate the special conditions of provision of assistance in health centers that have rural status in accordance with the criteria defined in the following paragraph. This remuneration will be compatible with the perception of the complements defined above.. In fact, the following fixed amounts are established to be received by each professional, depending on the classification subgroup to which they belong:
-
Subgroup A1: 3,600 euros per year.
-
Subgroup A2: 2,304 euros per year.
-
Other groups: 1,368 euros per year.
How many professionals will Sermas hire in Primary Care?
-
Support Physician for Health Centers: 4
-
Support Nurse at Health Centers: 4
-
AP Family Physician: 264
-
AP Pediatrician: 84
-
AP Pharmacist: 1
-
AP Nurse: 264
-
Matron of Basic Health Zone: 55
-
Physiotherapist of 1 Basic Health Zone: 44
-
Social Worker (G 1): 30
-
Dental hygienists: 12
-
Administrative Assistant 360 Guard of SUAP / SAR: 36
-
Technical Group of the Administrative Function: 10
-
Administrative Function Management Group: 10
-
Adva. Function Administrative Group: 25
-
Superior Technician of Information Systems and Technologies: 7
-
Information Technology and Systems Management Technician: 7
-
Specialist Technician in Information Systems and Technologies: 5
- TOTAL: 1,222
Module of 4 hours for 200 euros in Primary Care
And not only this, but also introduces a new remuneration for primary care family doctors and paediatricians with the character of variable productivity intended to cover the absences of professionals in these categories. This new complement will reward the completion of modules of 4 hours outside the usual day at 200 euros each module.
Likewise, these modules may be offered to Primary Care family doctors and Primary Care paediatricians who provide services in the same or another health center provided that the requirement of existence of absence whose substitution is authorized and impossibility of alternate coverage.
