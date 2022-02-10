How does the salary of doctors and nurses rise in Madrid 2022?

The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has published the agreement approving the implementation of human resources measures contemplated in the Comprehensive Improvement Plan for Primary Care 2022-2023 and that contemplates salary increases, Readjustment of the fixed productivity complement based on population allocation (TSI) and adaptation of templates.

Regarding the fixed productivity complement for Individual Health Card. The family doctors and pediatricians Primary Care will receive on a monthly basis a fixed productivity supplement per Individual Health Card based on the geographical dispersion group and population assigned in the following age groups, as established in the aforementioned agreement:



The primary care nurses On a monthly basis, they will receive a fixed productivity supplement for the Individual Health Card based on the geographical dispersion group and assigned population in the following age brackets:



This fixed productivity complement by Health Card replaces the fixed productivity linked to basic health areas that they had been receiving these categories, and that they will stop receiving it at the time of entry into force of this agreement.

The fixed productivity complement is also contemplated for Attended Health Card the categories of Primary Care family doctor, paediatrician, Primary Care nurse, SAR doctor, SAR nurse, health technician in auxiliary nursing care, administrative assistant and caretaker, all of them from Primary Care, will receive a new supplement in terms of productivity fixed by Attended Health Card, compatible with the perception of fixed productivity by Individual Health Card.