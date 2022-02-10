How much did his adventure in European football cost José Juan Macías in terms of value?

The valuation of the Chivas striker dropped considerably, 30%, after the little activity he saw in Getafe

After a semester to be forgotten in Spanish football with the whole of the Getafethe Mexican striker Jose Juan Macias, lost about three million dollars of its market value. The striker of Guadalajara went to Spain as one of the most valuable soccer players in Liga MX, and just six months later he returned to Mexico with a 30 percent loss in his price.

Against this background, in ESPNDigital we present you how was the devaluation of Jose Juan Macias for three years and after his time in Europe, according to the value in Transfermarkt.

On his loan with the León team, Jose Juan Macias increased its value from 2.75 to 5.5 million dollars, after obtaining a runner-up finish in the 2019 Clausura Tournament and achieving a total of 19 goals and two assists in 40 games played.

José Juan Macías lost nearly three million in value during his time in Getafe. Getty Images

After his successful passage through the Fiera, it ended up being the trigger to return to Chivas as a figure and with a higher value than when he was loaned, since facing the Clausura 2020 Tournament, Jose Juan Macias raised his value to 11 million dollars, placing him as one of the footballers with the highest price in the MX League.

already with him Guadalajaraits value was only reduced to 9.9 million dollars, after the stoppage of soccer activity, due to COVID-19, however, after resuming activity, the value established on its return was again established at 11 million dollars.

In his second stage with Chivas, Jose Juan Macias He scored a total of 12 goals and one assist in 33 games played, so, with the same market value, he was loaned with the option to buy with the team as a whole. Getafe from Spain.

With six months in The league with the Getafethe Mexican soccer player saw activity in a total of eight games, where he added 221 minutes and failed to score a single goal, which is why his market value fell by 3.3 million dollars, and is currently valued at 7.7 million greenbacks.

Now, with his return to the MX Leaguethe Mexican striker remains in the lead as the most expensive footballer in the Guadalajaratogether with Roberto Alvarado, reinforcement of the Flock for Clausura 2022.

José Juan Macías went from being located in the first places as one of the high-value soccer players in Mexican soccer, to descend to 15th place among the most valuable players in the Mexican tournament.