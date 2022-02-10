How to install Android 13 on a compatible mobile

Do you have a compatible mobile? These are the steps to follow to install Android 13 on your mobile.

Android 13 is a reality. Google has presented the new version of the system by surprise, making official the main new features that will be arriving on mobile phones during the second half of this year.

As usual, Google has made available to users the possibility of test android 13 via a developer preview. If you have one of the compatible mobiles, we will explain how can you install android 13.

Mobile phones compatible with Android 13

Initially, Android 13 can only be installed on Pixel devices. And not in all: there is a total of eight different models in which the new version can be installed:

Pixel 6Pro

Pixel 6

Pixel 5a 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4XL

Pixel 4

It is also possible to test the novelties in the official android emulatorthis being the most recommended way of discover android 13 during the process prior to launching the beta program.

Install Android 13 manually

Before you start looking at the steps to install android 13it is convenient to make sure that we meet one of the essential requirements, such as having the drivers for our device installed – normally they are installed automatically when connecting the mobile to the computer for the first time – on a computer, as well as the ADB drivers.

This done, which will also serve to carry out other advanced procedures on Android, we can continue, but not without first remembering that It is not recommended to install Android 13 on devices that are going to be used on a daily basissince this preview version is intended to be used by developers and advanced users.

It is possible to install Android 13 Developer Preview in several different ways: via your OTA fileor through your full factory image. In this case, we opt for the first of the options, although the process is the same in any case and only the type of file to download. With that said, we can get started:

First of all it will be download the OTA package corresponding to your device. All of them are available on the Android developer website, categorized according to the device they belong to, the date and the version on which they are based.

corresponding to your device. All of them are available on the Android developer website, categorized according to the device they belong to, the date and the version on which they are based. Connect your device to the computer with the USB debugging enabled and, through a command window (CMD on Windows, and Terminal on macOS or Linux), execute the instruction “adb devices”. If the serial number of the terminal appears, everything is correct to continue.

and, through a command window (CMD on Windows, and Terminal on macOS or Linux), execute the instruction “adb devices”. If the serial number of the terminal appears, everything is correct to continue. Turn off the phone and boot into bootloader mode manually –usually by holding the Power and Volume down buttons while powering on–, or through the command “adb reboot bootloader”.

manually –usually by holding the Power and Volume down buttons while powering on–, or through the command “adb reboot bootloader”. Now you have to access recovery mode : to do this, scroll down through the volume keys of the device until you are above “Recovery mode”, and access it through the power button –Power– of the terminal.

: to do this, scroll down through the volume keys of the device until you are above “Recovery mode”, and access it through the power button –Power– of the terminal. The device will reboot, though it will boot to a screen showing the image of Andy next to a red caution sign . You will have to press and hold the power button and, about a second later, the volume up button, to be able to enter the system recovery.

. You will have to press and hold the power button and, about a second later, the volume up button, to be able to enter the system recovery. Navigating through the volume keys, we must position ourselves above the option “Apply update from ADB” , and access through the power button. Now we can proceed to the installation of the OTA from the command window.

, and access through the power button. Now we can proceed to the installation of the OTA from the command window. On the computer, within the command window and with the device still connected via USB, you will have to use the command “adb sideload [ARCHIVO OTA].zip“ being [ARCHIVO OTA] the path of the downloaded update file. If everything is correct, we will see how the installation process begins.

being [ARCHIVO OTA] the path of the downloaded update file. If everything is correct, we will see how the installation process begins. Once finished, the device will restart automatically, booting into the new version of the system that we just installed.

That’s it. When the process has finished completely, it will be possible to start enjoy the news of Android 13. Once Google releases the next preliminary versions, it will no longer be necessary repeat this processbut each update will arrive via OTA.

