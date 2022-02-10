How to prevent photos sent to WhatsApp from appearing in the gallery?

WhatsApp: Steps to prevent photos from appearing in the gallery

Today we will introduce you to a trick of WhatsApp with which you will learn to prevent the photos they send me from appearing in the gallery of your mobile device, so continue reading.

If it bothers you that WhatsApp photos are seen in the gallery and hide your own, here we will tell you how to avoid this case.

The truth is that the application of WhatsApp has been solving several problems in recent months.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: Steps to read the messages they send you

And it is that many users have managed to access the improvements that were introduced during the confinement of the virus.

For example, group video calls have been improved so that you can join even though you have requested the call.

However, there are still some details that need to be tweaked or simply configured manually.

As for the photos that appear in the gallery, it is normal that it bothers you, since they hide the photos that you have captured.

That is why in order to avoid overlapping the images sent to you by WhatsApp in the gallery, it is only necessary to follow these steps in the “Settings” or configuration menu.

It should be noted that you must bear in mind that this only happens in the Android version of WhatsApp.

First enter the ‘Settings’ and in the middle part you will find the option ‘Chats’ and there, you can disable the option “Visibility of multimedia files”.

In this way, you will be able to prevent the ‘memes’ that you send through the chats from appearing in the cell phone gallery.

On the other hand, you must bear in mind that this action will not prevent your mobile’s memory from filling up.

WhatsApp only added this tool to be a visual modification, so if you want to prevent them from being stored just follow these steps.

Go back to the main menu and go to Storage and data.

In that section it says “Automatic download”.

Disable the option of Photos and videos in download with mobile data or wifi.

That way the photos you receive on WhatsApp will not be downloaded unless you authorize it.

With these steps, those annoying memes or weird images that they send you in WhatsApp groups will never appear again.