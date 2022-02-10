Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend confesses that the tycoon used her as a drug “mule”

U.S.

Throughout much of his life, which came to an end in 2017 shortly after he turned the 91 years, Hugh Hefner was surrounded by beautiful women in the mansion he bought in Los Angeles in the 1970s. most were the playmates that appeared in his popular magazine, but with some of them he also maintained stable sentimental relationships, which were almost never exclusive or monogamous. Several of his former partners have participated in a new docuseries that promises to reveal the darkest secrets of the Playboy mansion. READ: Hugh Hefner kept photos of naked women to blackmail them Sondra Theodorewho was one of his official girlfriends from 1976 to 1981, had already stated that there were secret cameras installed throughout the property to record the guests in compromising situations, and now he has added that he also “hard drugs” were used very often despite the fact that, officially, the position of Hugh Hefner was that illegal substances were not allowed in his house.

“When I was his girlfriend, I was afraid to speak. I never told anyone about all this, she was too embarrassed for many reasons. But, I was a mule for Hef”, he assures. According to her, the founder of Playboy he had “a drawer full of drugs” in her bedroom, to which she was given a key, and it eventually became a habit for her to come by to pick up more supplies at least once a week. “There were two brothers who came to the house, one of the brothers sold cocaine, so hef He sent me to his house. He told me, ‘Here’s the money, get the merchandise.’ It was that easy for him, and it became the norm. He would pick up the merchandise, bring it back, deliver it to him, and he would put it away.” At that time, Sondra I felt that Hefner he had given her a vote of confidence, but now he sees the situation for what it was: a man 30 years older taking advantage of a young woman and putting her in a dangerous position, which could land her in jail.

“Yes hef If he were alive, he would be in jail and wherever he is – and I don’t think it’s a good place – I know he knows I’m telling the truth and he won’t be happy about it,” she says. Holly Madisonwhich was another Hefner’s girlfriends from 2001 to 2008, alleges that he took nude photos of women when they were drunk or high to use as a form of blackmail, and the tycoon’s widow He has confirmed it on Twitter adding that he destroyed all that material as soon as he found it. In response, from Playboy has underlined that the current company “It’s not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy”, adding that they strongly support the people who have come forward to share their experiences in the mansion.