Hybrid Cars: What Kind of Fuel Do They Use?

Gasoline and electricity are the fuels in a hybrid car. In general, these types of vehicles work with two specific engines for each energy source. Depending on its nature, you can make use of both engines while driving, guaranteeing, in the case of the electric motor, greater range and greater fuel economy, in the case of its gasoline engine.

According to News cars.com, hybrid cars can be divided into several categories according to their possibilities:

1. Mixed hybrids (HEV): among hybrid cars, they are considered normal, or basic, and tend to be referred to as “pure hybrids” as well. They considerably reduce polluting emissions and are recognized, mainly, for their fuel savings. Although the electric motor can propel the car or start it, it needs the gasoline engine to gain more power. In short, both motors work simultaneously for the movement of the car. Unlike plug-in hybrids, these cars do not have an outlet to charge the electric motor, in that sense, it is charged with the energy generated while driving.

2. Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs): they have larger batteries that must be charged through a special outlet at electric charging stations. This feature allows them to use electrical energy to go faster, so the gasoline engine loses prominence. However, the latter is still necessary to achieve greater power. According to experts, compared to a pure hybrid, these cars tend to be less efficient over long distances, not to mention the time needed to charge their batteries, which also make the vehicle heavier to run on the internal combustion engine alone.

3. Extended range electric/series hybrids: They have some characteristics of the plug-in hybrid to obtain the full charge of their batteries but, unlike the previous ones, they offer greater prominence to the electric motor, which is in charge of their operation. In that sense, the internal combustion engine is intended to serve as an auxiliary in case the car runs out of power.

In recent years, there has also been a tendency to hybridize cars that are not originally.. However, as with plug-in hybrids and their heavy batteries, this decision can be directly reflected in fuel consumption, since the car would need more energy to move due to the added weight.

