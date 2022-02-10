IFT authorized Telcel to offer mobile 5G; It will be the largest commercial network in Latin America

Photo: EFE/Mario Guzmán/File



The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) approved the request for Telcelcompany of the Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, to offer mobile services in fifth generation networks (5G) commercially in the country.

Through a statement, he explained that in an ordinary session held on February 9, the plenary session of the IFT approved the request for modification of 18 concession titles of Radiomovil Dipsa SA de CV (Telcel) to use, take advantage of and exploit frequency bands of the radio spectrum that operates in the 3450-3550 MHz segment so that it can provide the wireless access service in its mobile modality, since only the fixed wireless access modality was authorized .

The approved modification includes operating conditions for Telcel to provide due protection against harmful interference to satellite services that operate in the 3,400 to 3,700 MHz segment in our country.

In this way -specified the IFT- Telcel will be able to put into operation the largest 5G commercial network in Latin Americabased on the deployment it has been carrying out for the provision of fixed wireless access services with 5G technology.

“The deployment of this network It will also represent an improvement in telecommunications services for all its users.thanks to the rebalancing of the traffic that it will be able to achieve through other frequency bands that Telcel has in concession”, he pointed out.

The Federal Institute of Telecommunications highlighted that, as a consequence of the authorization of the mobile modality to Telcel, the State will receive extraordinary resources for the payment of rights in excess of 900 million pesos per yearin accordance with the provisions of the Federal Rights Law.

“This fifth generation mobile is not just a new version that offers higher data transmission speeds and lower response times (latency), but, in conjunction with other technologies, will have an impact on all areas of people’s lives and the development of the productive, economic, educational, social, cultural and government sectors of the nations”, he specified.

The IFT highlighted that due to the transverse impact of this technology, has carried out different actions aimed at promoting the proper deployment of 5G in Mexico, “from the timely placing on the market of radio spectrum blocks, to the recent creation of a 5G Committee that brings together all interested parties: government authorities, technology providers, telecommunications concessionaires, various industries, academics and experts, to ensure that the deployment of 5G in Mexico is carried out in an expeditious and orderly manner”, he pointed out.

Lastly, he highlighted that 5G technology has applications aimed at automating agro-industrial processes, the massive Internet of things, tele-education, teleworking, telemedicine, intelligent and autonomous transportation, public safety, the development of smart cities, electronic commerce, financial inclusion and entertainment, among many others.

5G technology connects users more securely and with much faster speeds, understanding that it now allows data to be transferred at more than 10 gigabits per second, compared to 4G networks that offer speeds close to 50 megabits (a gigabit is 1,000 megabits).

In addition, it not only allows the connection of cell phones. And it is expected that in the future, this network can connect sensors integrated in almost all current devices, from agricultural machines to medical devices, successfully creating the concept called “Internet of things” (IOT for its acronym in English).

