In the sewage of New York there is a mysterious sign of coronavirus

Last January, a team of researchers looking for the coronavirus in New York City sewage detected something strange in their samples. The viral fragments they found had a unique constellation of mutations that had not been seen in human patients, a possible sign of a new, previously undetected variant.

For a year now, these strange sequences, or what scientists call “cryptic lineages,” have continued to show up in the city’s sewage.

There is no evidence that these lineages, which have been circulating for at least a year without outcompeting delta or omicron, pose a high risk to human health; But the researchers, whose findings were published in Nature Communications, They still have no idea where it came from.

“Right now, what we can say is that we haven’t found the cryptic lineages in the human databases, and we’ve looked all over the place,” said Monica Trujillo, a microbiologist at Queensborough Community College and an author of the new paper.

divided opinions

the researchers themselves they have divided opinions about the origins of the lineages. Some favor the explanation that the virus comes from people whose infections are not being detected by sequencing; however, others suspect the lineages may have come from animals infected with the virus, possibly from the city’s huge rat population. Even so, the favored theory can change from one day to the next or from one hour to another.

The answers remain imprecise. “I think it’s very important that we find the source, and we haven’t been able to identify it,” said John Dennehy, a virologist at Queens College and an author of the paper. Strange sequences../strong>

The researchers — also including Marc Johnson, a virologist at the University of Missouri, Davida Smyth, a microbiologist at Texas A&M University, and others — have been sampling wastewater from 14 treatment plants in New York City. from June 2020.



Marc Johnson, a virologist, puts wastewater samples into a centrifuge at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo., on May 6, 2021. (Michael B. Thomas/The New York Times)

In January 2021, they began conducting a directed sequencing of sampless, focusing on a part of the gene that comes from the all-important spike protein of the virus.

Although this approach provides a limited picture of the viral genome, it allows researchers to extract a lot of data from sewage, in which the virus is often fragmented. The researchers found that viral fragments with new patterns of mutations repeatedly appeared in a handful of treatment plants. (They said they couldn’t reveal the specific plants or areas of the city.)

“To date we have not seen these variants among New York clinic patients,” said Michael Lanza, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have found similar sequences in a California sewer, said Rose Kantor, a microbiologist at the university.

The continuing search for scientistss to find out where the sequences came from highlights both the potential of sewage monitoring, which can help scientists keep an eye on the evolution of the virus, and the challenge of identifying any anomalies that emerge from the dark.

“It was very difficult for us to understand what we had,” Trujillo said.

The lineages could come from people whose infections have escaped detection or whose virus has not been sequenced, but the fact that they keep showing up in the same sewage plants makes this theory less likely, at least according to the researchers, given that New Yorkers, and the variants they may carry, they tend to move throughout the city without restrictions.

Still, Dennehy speculated that the footage could have come from people confined in long-term care facilities in a few areas of the city, but has been unable to prove it.

Do they have an animal origin?

On the other hand, the lineages have been circulating long enough that they have shown up in at least one sequenced sample from an infected person, some scientists said.



Filtered wastewater samples, colored black due to the clumping agent that sticks to coronavirus particles, in John Dennehy’s lab at Queens College in New York on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Over the past year, scientists have been searching for the source of strange coronavirus sequences that have turned up in the city’s sewage. (Jackie Molloy/The New York Times)

“For you to detect something in a sewer, there needs to be a good amount circulating,” said Adam Lauring, a virologist at the University of Michigan, who was not involved in the research.

Johnson, the virologist from Missouri, agrees. He is in favor of the hypothesis that the sequences come from animals, perhaps from some specific populations with limited territories. In May and June 2021, when the number of human cases of COVID-19 in the city was lowthe mysterious lineages made up a greater proportion of the viral RNA in the wastewater, suggesting that they may have come from a non-human source.

At first, the researchers considered a diverse array of potential hosts, from squirrels to skunks. “This is a very promiscuous virus,” Johnson said. “It can infect all kinds of species.”

To narrow down the chances, they went back to the sewage, under the assumption that whatever animal was shedding the virus might also be leaving behind its own genetic material.

Even if the vast majority of the genetic material in the water came from humansthe scientists found that there were also small amounts of RNA from dogs, cats and rats.

Johnson has studied the rats, which roam the city in their millions. In his laboratory, he created pseudoviruses (harmless viruses that do not replicate) with the same mutations present in the cryptic sequences. He discovered that pseudoviruses were capable of infecting both mouse and rat cells. Apparently, the original version of the virus cannot infect rodents, although some other variants, such as the beta, can.

“So, in and of itself, it’s not a huge piece of information, but at least it’s consistent with the idea that it came from rodents,” Johnson said.

Since last summer, scientists have been working with the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to look for signs of the virus in blood and feces samples from rats at the site. So far, they haven’t found anything.

“Maybe we’re not hitting the right animals,” Dennehy said.



Virologist John Dennehy, a virologist at his laboratory at Queens College in New York. (Jackie Molloy/The New York Times

So the search continues. Johnson has developed a new technique that can amplify only non-omcron sequences, which should make it easier to detect lineages. He has also begun looking for similar lineages in sewage samples from other states, which could provide further clues to their origins. “Sooner or later we will know,” Johnson concluded.