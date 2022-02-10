iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the best smartphone of 2022?

We thoroughly compare the iPhone 13 Pro Max with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, two devices called to reign in the high-end of 2022.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are probably going to be the top-selling smartphones of 2022. rivalry between Apple and Samsung It has been around for many years and again we have two devices designed to offer the most face to face. For that reason, we are going to compare the best of Apple with the best of Samsung to see which of the two smartphones is the best.

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

It’s about the two smartphones bigger, more powerful, and more expensive, which have Apple and Samsung in their range. Two devices designed to offer the best possible specifications.

Specification table

iPhone 13 ProMax Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Dimensions 16.08 x 7.81 x 0.76cm 16.33 x 7.79 x 0.89cm Weight 238g 229g Screen 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Resolution and density 2,778 by 1,284 pixels, 458 ppi 3080 by 1440 pixels, 500 dpi Processor A15 Bionic samsung exynos 2200 RAM 6GB 8/12GB Operating system iOS 15 android 12 Storage 128, 256, 512GB and 1TB 128, 256, 512GB and 1TB cameras Triple camera (12+12+12 MP), LiDAR Quad camera (108+12+10+10 MP) Battery 4,352 mAh (28 hours of video playback) 5,000mAh Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold and Alpine Blue Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black and Phantom White. Others Dual SIM, Dual eSIM, Face ID, IP68 water resistance 30 min at 6 meters, MagSafe, Ceramic Shield Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, IP68 water resistance, Gorilla Glass Victus+, S-Pen starting price €1,259 €1,259

Design

This year, neither Apple nor Samsung have taken risks with the design of their iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. There are some different details, but basically these are very similar designs to last year. Of course, the commitment to each brand is quite different.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a more rounded design than the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which has sharper corners. The edges of the device are completely straight, while the Samsung device bets on more rounded edges.

When it comes to materials, we have very similar options. They both use the glass on most of the body of the device, with the back with a matt effect in which the fingerprints are not marked. The frame of the devices is metal, with Apple using stainless steel and Samsung going for aluminum.

cameras

To know which is the best camera on the market, you have to try both devices, although it is normal for them to be fairly even as in previous years. Many times it depends on the preferences of each user, although these are the official specifications.

iPhone 13 Pro Max camera specifications

12 MP telephoto sensor 77mm focal length 3x optical zoom f/2.8 aperture focus pixels Six element lens optical image stabilization

12 MP ultra wide angle sensor 13mm focal length f/1.8 aperture focus pixels Six element lens

12 MP main sensor 26mm focal length 1.9μm pixels f/1.5 aperture 100% Focus Pixels seven element lens Optical sensor shift image stabilization



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specifications

10 MP telephoto sensor 70mm focal length 3x optical zoom f/2.4 aperture PDAF dual pixel autofocus optical image stabilization

12 MP ultra wide angle sensor 13mm focal length f/2.2 aperture PDAF dual pixel autofocus

108 MP main sensor 24mm focal length 0.8μm pixels f/1.8 aperture PDAF + laser autofocus optical image stabilization

10 MP periscope sensor 230mm focal length 10x optical zoom f/4.9 aperture PDAF dual pixel autofocus optical image stabilization



screens

We are surely facing two of the best screens that we can find on a smartphone. In the iPhone 13 Pro max we are going to find a 6.7-inch Retina XDR OLED panel with a resolution of 2,778 by 1,284 pixels at 458 ppi. The maximum brightness of the screen reaches 1,000 nits, and up to 1,200 if the content is HDR. We also have ProMotion technology, which has a variable refresh rate with frequencies between 10 and 120 frames per second.

For its part, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra incorporates a panel 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a resolution of 3,080 by 1,440 pixels and 500 dpi. The maximum brightness reaches 1,750 nits and the refresh rate of the screen is variable between 1 hertz and 120 hertz.

Battery

This is one of the most difficult parameters to compare, since iPhones are capable of better optimize the use of resources and with smaller capacity batteries they are able to obtain better results. To check how good the battery is, it is necessary to test both devices in continuous use. However, these are the official capacity and duration data offered by each brand:

iPhone 13 Pro Max Battery

4,352mAh

video playback : up to 28 hours

: up to 28 hours video streaming : up to 25 hours

: up to 25 hours audio playback: up to 95 hours

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Battery

5,000mAh

audio playback: up to 81 hours

As we can see, although the numbers give the Korean terminal the winner, the performance tests say that iPhone 13 Pro Max battery will last longer. where yes chest out the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is in fast chargingsince it can charge with a power of up to 45W, while the Apple device remains at 27W.

Power

In terms of processor power, for years Nobody can beat Apple and its A-series chips. Although this year it seems that Samsung is closer than ever since its Exynos processors have improved a lot.

The iPhone 13 Pro max incorporates the A15 Bionic chipmanufactured in 5nm and with a 6-core CPU, with 2 high-performance and 4 focused on efficiency that reach a speed of 3.23GHz.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra uses Exynos 2200 chipmanufactured in 4nm and with a high-power core, 3 cores for tasks that demand high performance and 4 efficiency-oriented cores.

It’s not easy to compare different processors on different systems, but here’s the data you get GeekBench of both processors, a test that compares devices offering a score:

A15 Bionic : 1732 in single core test and 4766 in multicore test.

: 1732 in single core test and 4766 in multicore test. Exynos 2200: 1226 in single core test and 3462 in multicore test.

Download the wallpapers of the new Samsung Galaxy S22

Price

It is undoubtedly the most even point, both devices have exactly the same official starting price: €1,259. It is true that they can be found cheaper in specific offers, but that is the recommended price set by Apple and Samsung.

Related topics: iPhone

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!