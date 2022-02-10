“It looks like a cruise clown”: All Televisa destroys Galilea Montijo for appearing like this in ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- Again, the Guadalajara driver Galilea Montijo was once again the victim of the worst criticism and ridicule in the social networks because thousands of viewers of Televisa they did not like the outfit he wore a few hours ago on the show Today.

It turns out that yesterday morning, Wednesday, February 9, the woman from Guadalajara Jaliscoshowed once again that she is not afraid to take risks with her outfits and appeared on the Canal de Las Estrellas with a most colorful and modern outfit.

Through your official account InstagramMontijo boasted that he wore a total ‘look’ from his clothing store Latingal Boutique and of course he shared a snapshot to show it all off.

On this occasion, the 48-year-old presenter took a risk wearing vibrant green pants, which she combined with green but metallic heels, an orange, green and red sweater, a pearl necklace, phosphorescent green earrings and her hair held in a low ponytail

And although the faithful admirers of Gali have not stopped praising her, in the social networks of the program Today the driver He became the target of the worst criticism and netizens have not stopped telling him that his outfit was not the best.

How bad Galilee looks.”

Gali’s clothes look like a circus outfit.”

Galilea is dressed as Chilindrina”.

How worthy Galilee is dressed.”

It looks like Teardrop or a cruise ship clown.”

@galileamontijo is dressed as a clown.”

Source: Instagram @galileamontijo