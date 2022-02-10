Iván Zamorano reveals the reason why he agreed to sign with América | Sports League MX

Ivan Zamoranohistorical Chilean soccer player and now an analyst for TUDNrevealed the reasons why he left Europe and at Inter de Milan to sign with him America on January 14, 2001 after having played for Real Madrid, Sevilla, the Swiss FC St. Gallen and the Italian Bologna.
“ It did not have continuity and since it did not have continuity, he came home angry, wanting to break everything, I did not sleep at night because it was my way of seeing. I was frustrated because apart from that I had earned the right to be there in the maximum competitiveness, ”he said in Europe Mission Zamorano who in his debut in Mexico scored a hat-trick against Santos Laguna.
The ‘Bam Bam’ Zamorano gave his opinion on the matter and recounted his case to exemplify the moment in which a footballer requires a radical change in his career.
“I was 32 years old and needed a radical change in my life. We all have different moments, different ways of seeing the situations that one is experiencing in Europe to make these decisions and come to play in a League that is not as demanding as Europe, but resume a little what is that happiness for playing soccer”, he stated.
“AT INTER I LOST THAT HAPPINESS BY PLAYING AND I HAD TO GET IT BACK”
Zamorano left Inter Milan in the middle of the 2000-01 season after playing eight games with a balance of one goal, but with 14 games without being called up due to injuries or tactical decision.
“ My short circuit happened when coach Marco Tardelli arrived and I lost that happiness that I had to play and I had to get it back.and if it wasn’t in Europe, I had to recover it in a country where I felt comfortable, that’s where Fabián Estay called me, he told me there was a possibility, at first I thought that possibility was very distant, but I ended up going to Mexico and I was not wrong, I recovered my essence, the essence of being happy again on a soccer field.
“America made me feel at home from the first moment, there were new challenges and goals because the club had not been a champion for 13 years. But when does one have to make that decision (to leave Europe)? When there is a fatigue in the mental and football themeI took it because I needed a radical change and not only in my professional life, but also on a personal level”, explained the former Chilean striker who was champion with América in the Summer Tournament 2002.
