Jacky Bracamontes has failed, and he should admit it

When one would expect there to be solidarity when going through a crisis, it is clear that this is not always the case in entertainment, and that mistakes always take their toll on those who commit them in some way when they least expect it.

Elizabeth Gutiérrez and William Levy when they were still together. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

This is the case of Jacqueline “Jacky” Bracamontes, who is now in the dock after Elizabeth Gutiérrez, allegedly separated from her husband William Levy, made forceful comments about what was written by the now mother of 5 girls, in his memoirs “La catwalk of my life”, where he had alluded to a personal relationship with Levy when they worked on ‘Sortilegio’ (2009), being the Cuban actor with Elizabeth.

Gutiérrez, 42 years old, and mother of Levy’s two children, spoke very clearly, harshly and directly, in an interview with Erika de la Vega for the podcast ‘In self-defense’ where she was questioned about the rumors that persecuted the intimacy of her marriage for 19 years and that she finally gave of herself last week.

At one point in the interview, Elizabeth made a particular allusion to the Bracamontes book, where the former beauty queen spoke in not very ambiguous terms about the more than friendly or professional relationship she had with Levy while they starred in the telenovela produced by Carla Estrada, which was nothing more than a rehash of ‘Tú o Nadie’, a telenovela that Ernesto Alonso produced at the time for Lucía Méndez and Andrés García, which when compared to ‘Sortilegio’ made the new version as bloated and soporific.

At that time, Bracamontes implies in the book that Gutiérrez got pregnant on purpose to keep Levy by her side and not leave her. And it is because of this allusion that the Mexican in a very forceful way took on the task of clarifying this ambiguity on the part of Bracamontes, who offended her.

La Bracamontes wrote the memoir “La catwalk of my life” that caused controversy. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

“…For me [que Bracamontes haya escrito esto] It’s like a lack of respect for both families [la suya con Levy y la de Bracamontes con Martín Fuentes, con quien se casó en 2011 y de quien se ha rumorado en más de una ocasión, ha sido a su vez infiel a Jacqueline en más de una ocasión]because why tell something like that… thank God I don’t have the need to tie up a man [con un hijo]”, he expressed, making a scathing reference to the fact that Fuentes and Bracamontes became pregnant on numerous occasions in pursuit of the “little boy”, after losing their son at birth.

After those uncomfortable — but forceful — statements, the protagonist of ‘The fools do not go to heaven’, shared an ambiguous message on social networks (it seems that this is the style that Bracamontes prefers to avoid direct confrontations) that reflects the one that she ostensibly she seeks to stay away from any controversy, even though she was directly responsible for this for having touched on the subject in her book, when she could have avoided it (seen, vanity was stronger than that).

In a message shared by the profile “@amor_porjacky” on Instagram, They wrote in the description: “And you will never be alone, I will always be with you”, as well as various comments of support. The clip was taken up by Jacky herself in her Instagram stories, to point out that she sails with the flag of peace… or ‘silly’ (like the character of her most famous soap opera), because if she throws herself the stone, and in the book he does, there it is in black and white, he does not have to hide his hand, especially if his past is known and in the public domain and he could have shown a little solidarity with Gutiérrez in his moment of crisis.

Jacky (as her fans call her) has made a name for herself as a good person and for being sweet, but what she wrote, in this circumstance, reveals her a little more like any other human and now that the bomb splashes her, her comments They make it look a little ugly.

