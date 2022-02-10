Jennifer Lopez confesses for the first time the reason why she broke up with Ben Affleck in 2004

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They form one of the most famous, powerful and beloved couples in the middle of the show, even more so after having met a second chanceshowing that their love is real.

And it is that, the celebrities had a relationship in the early 2000s that unexpectedly ended in 2004and whose reasons had been unknown until now, because in a recent interview with rolling stone magazineJLo spoke for the first time about it.

the known “Bronx Diva” revealed that he does not see a break in her future with Ben Affleckas well as detailed: “I don’t think we would have gotten back together if we thought that was what was going to happen.”

“We feel that what we found again is much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives – what to share, what not to share – is the balance we have nowthe benefit of experience and wisdom that we have gained over the years,” he confessed.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up in 2004?

As soon as he remembered the horrible experience that you had during the first time was with Ben Affleckwhen he received poor treatment from the media, one of the reasons they ended their relationship back then.

“It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love…. It was one of the happiest times of my life”, detailed JLo.

However, he pointed out, “But there was also this other thing going on where they criticized usand it really destroyed our relationship from the inside, because we were too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.

He concluded: “It was brutal. It’s one of those things that you bury too deep so you can move on and mind your own business.” Nowadays Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They are in one of their best stages, very much in love and happy in a relationship that they are not afraid to show in front of the cameras with maturity and stability.