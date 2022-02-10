Jennifer Lopez continues to mourn the death of her first love

Jennifer Lopez admits to crying because of her first love | Instagram

One of the celebrities and public figures that Internet users will always want to know more details about her life is undoubtedly Jennifer Lopez, who confessed that to date keep crying because of his first love.

The personal and professional life of Jennifer Lopez it is something that is of public interest, after 35 years of career and with millions of admirers all over the world, any news related to his life or career is always of interest to his followers.

Like the fact that despite being in a romantic relationship with Ben Aflleck, he claimed that he continued to cry for his first love.

Surely you know or have heard of david crossthis character who was by JLo’s side when her career began to grow and take off as one of the greats of music and Hollywod, however the fact that this beauty cries for him is because she left this earthly plane .

Jennifer Lopez and David Cruz were together for almost a decade, they met when they were 15 years old and a year later they decided to start a relationship.

This information was provided by the interpreter of “On The Floor” and “I’m Real”, for your interview with the famous rolling stone magazinewhere by the way he presumed that he appears on the cover of it.

The couple would end their relationship shortly before the release of “Selena” in 1997, a film that would make her a world star and the first actress to earn a million dollars for being a protagonist, without a doubt with this film her career took off definitively.

Having accompanied her in her beginnings, Cruz became someone extremely special for Jennifer Lopez, which is why when she found out that the young man lost his vital signs.

This happened recently, it is likely that both of them ended up as good friends when their relationship ended, so when Jennifer Lopez He found out that due to the pandemic, since he had a cardiac arrest.

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime star with Shakira recalled that when she found out what had happened, she immediately called David Cruz’s mother’s house to talk to her mother, surely to offer her condolences, she confessed he was surprised that he still remembered the number.

Both her ex-boyfriend’s mother and her spoke a little affirming that they both loved each other in tears, it is more than proven that an old love is difficult to forget, as proof of this there is her boyfriend Ben Affleck with whom he gave himself a second chance.