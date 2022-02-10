Jennifer Lopez was shocked to spend the first night with Ben Affleck 18 years later

During one of his interviews to promote his recent movie “Marry me,” JJennifer Lopez confessed that she was surprised to spend the first night with Ben Affleck 18 years later. Before 2021, the actress never imagined the possibility of returning with her ex-partner.

Jennifer Lopez He is at the best point of his life when he releases a new movie and has back one of his greatest loves, Ben Affleck. After going through a stormy separation from who would become her husband, Alex Rodriguez, the singer is going through a very happy stage.

Jennifer Lopez spoke about her reunion with Ben Affleck

Since the promotion of the film “Marry me” began, in which he acts alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma, Jennifer Lopez has dedicated herself to doing endless interviews. Although the questions should go more on the side of the film, there is no lack of questions about her relationship with the actor from “The Batman”.

This time it was during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that the actress made a confession that she hadn’t made to anyone. Jennifer Lopez assured that since her breakup she had never imagined returning with Ben Affleck to try a second time.

The interviewer began by greeting JLo, mentioning that she had not known about her for a long time or what was happening in her love life, so she asked in a very funny way: “How was the first night you came back? I mean, I can’t imagine, it must have been like ‘Oh God, we’re back together after 18 years,’ right?”.

Jennifer Lopez, upon hearing what Ellen DeGeneres had just said, could not help but laugh out loud and then say: “Yes. Well, I don’t think anyone else has been more surprised than us.. (…) I never imagined that something like this could happen. it’s a beautiful thing”.