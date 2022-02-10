Jennifer Lopez’s Son Appears in the Movie ‘Marry Me’ with Maluma and Owen Wilson – CINEMABLEND

“Marry Me” managed to bring together Jennifer Lopez, Maluma and Owen Wilson on the same set, but nothing compares to the participation of one of the New York singer’s children.

The new romantic comedy Jennifer Lopez prepares its landing gear to conquer the Mexican public, of course we refer to Marry mea film that also has the participation of Owen Wilson and the Colombian singer, Maluma. Although this trio could be enough to steal our attention, we must tell you that one of the children of the New York actress also appears in the film.

Is about Max, who is 13 years old and is the son of JLo’s relationship with her ex-partner, Mark Anthony. The little boy’s approach was not easy at all, he even had to be convinced by other children in his familyso the Emmy-nominated actress told it during an interview with The fat and the skinny.

Jennifer Lopez with her two children: Emme (left) and Max (right).



He didn’t want to do it, really, but there were other children in the family who encouraged him saying: ‘Do it, do it, you’re going to enjoy it’.

This is how Max took his first step in Hollywood and, according to his mother: “He had a great time and wants to do it more. He wants to be an actor”Jennifer Lopez assured. Although this is not the first time that someone from her family has accompanied her to work, in February 2020 her daughter Emme Maribel Muñíz joined her on the Super Bowl LIV halftime stage.

Bearing this in mind, why hadn’t Max previously appeared in a project of his mother’s? And it’s not about shyness, Lopez confirmed it, revealing her son’s innate talent for making voices that few can achieve; this could lead to his acting career, of course, assuming she wants it that way. “It’s not that he’s shy, but I think he wants to be more of a voice actor because he has a very different voice, and he can put on very different voices. But he’ll do what he wants.”the singer finished.

The protagonist of ‘King’s Man: The origin’ regrets starring in this comedy with Jennifer Lopez

Marry Me is based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby and follows the life of famous pop star Kat Valdez (Lopez), who was planning to announce her engagement to Bastian (Maluma) in the middle of one of her concerts, but moments before she finds out that he had been unfaithful. Desperate, Kat picks out a fan from the crowd, so she singles out Charlie (Wilson) and, without further ado, marries him, causing a series of entanglements. The film will hit theaters on February 10.