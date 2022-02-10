Jorge Meré’s important confession about Emilio Azcarraga

Last week, the owner of the America clubEmilio Azcarraga Jean, went to the Coapa facilities to speak with the squad, coaching staff and directors of the Eagles regarding the bad moment that the team is experiencing at this start of the tournament Closure 2022 of the MX Leaguewhere they have lost two of the three games they have played.

In this regard, the Spanish central defender, Jorge Meré, acknowledged that the owner is not at all happy with the present that his team is experiencing and the only way in which they can reverse this situation is with actions on the field of play, since think they will make you feel Azcarraga proud of his squad.

“As I say, the demand has to be there. The owner is not happy with the situation, it is understandable, but our job is to continue on the same path, we have to listen and the way in which we can reverse the situation is by playing. These things are good for us, they have to happen in football so that one demands even more. When Azcarraga came, it was a completely normal conversation that not only happens in football, it happens in many jobs and that you have to live with. We are going to take this out and he will be proud of the squad that has been formed “said to Fox Sports.

Similarly, the defender considered that the criticism that the Eagles have received cannot be taken as exaggerated because the requirement of the institution demands that the results be good. In addition to this, he considered that there must be peace of mind to get out of the pothole they are in.

“I don’t think it’s exaggerated. People know that Club América represents winning, winning and winning. When it seems that the situation is in a rut, in a hole, that you don’t win and you’ve gone two games without winning, it seems like a drama. Really, I think that you have to give these things peace of mind, responsibility as well and that the next game face it with enthusiasm, that way the results will come. I don’t think it’s exaggerated, this is football and when you’re on a winning team they force you to win.”sentenced.