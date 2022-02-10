José Juan Macías will not be against Juárez FC and is also a doubt to debut against Tigres UANL

The Mexican striker continues with his development and it is still early for him to wear shorts with the rest of his teammates.

Jose Juan Macias He was sorry to the Chivas fans for his attitude after his departure to Getafe was confirmed. The Mexican international apologized and promised to earn a place in the team of Michel Leanoa troop that will see action again this Wednesday, February 9, before the Juarez FC in the framework of day 4 of the MX League.

Nevertheless, Macías will still have to wait for his opportunity: with just over 200 minutes in the Spanish team. ‘JJ’ arrives lacking rhythm and with almost no game time in his legs, so the Chivas coaching staff agreed to dispense with his figure for the duel against those on the border and leave him in Verde Valle with his set-up. However, his participation for date 5 against Tigres UANL is also in doubt.

According to information from reporter Karina Herrera, Leaño doesn’t want to force the gunner against the felines either. “JJ Macías will not travel to the game against Bravos, nor will he be in the game against Tigres this weekend, we will surely see him until J6 against León.”the journalist wrote on her personal Twitter account.

The arrival of Macías caused excitement and stupor in equal proportions: his bad manners when leaving the club, and an attitude that many classified as arrogant, filled a large part of the Flock’s fans with skepticism, so the striker will have to earning the affection of the fans by hand -and based on goals.

Chivas vs. Juárez: When and what time do they play for Liga MX?

Chivas and Bravos will measure forces on Day 4 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX this Wednesday, February 9, 22, starting at 7:00 p.m., central Mexico time from the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium. This commitment will be broadcast on open television both by Azteca Deportes for all of Mexico as well as by TUDN and by Telemundo in the United States, you can also follow MINUTE BY MINUTE through Rebaño Pasión.