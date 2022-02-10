Josecarlos Van Rankin was re-signed by the Portland Timbers

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 08.02.2022 20:02:52





Josecarlos Van Rankin will remain linked to Portland Timbers of MLS, after agreeing to a cession for next summer and with the option to extend it for the rest of the yearin addition to the possibility that a purchase option becomes valid if its performance warrants it.

“We are delighted to welcome Josecarlos back to the club. He was a very nice addition to our back line last season, and a phenomenal addition to the dressing room” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of football for the Timbers.

“We are grateful to have been able to collaborate with Chivas to make this happen and we look forward to working with a talented player and a great person like Josecarlos”, he added.

Van Ranking became one of the essentials for coach Giovanni Savarese, who gave him the title in 27 games of the 33 he played throughout the seasonin which he also managed three goal assists

“Josecarlos is an important player for our dressing room. He has fit in perfectly within the group and understands our system on the pitch, which is extremely valuable. We are excited to have him back with the team”, commented the strategist.