Josh Reddick signs with the Acereros de Monclova of the LMB

Experienced Major League outfielder, Josh Reddicksigned contract with the steelmakers from Monclova and will play the season 2022 of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB).

Without a doubt, another bombshell for the upcoming 2022 season of the Mexican Baseball League and it is given again by the Acereros de Monclova, who after signing the Venezuelan Pablo Sandoval, acquire the former Houston Astros outfielder, Josh Reddick, who has with a total of 13 seasons in Major League Baseball.

✅ 2017 World Series Winner. 🏆

✅ Gold Glove in MLB. 🧤🥇

✅ 1305 games in 13 Major League seasons. ⚾

✅ 1157 hits in MLB. 🔥 𝗘𝗟 𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗠𝗔𝗡, 𝗝𝗢𝗦𝗛 𝗥𝗘𝗗𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗞! 🙌#TheStarsShineInMonclova. ⭐⚙️ pic.twitter.com/3EsceJQhRc – Monclova Steelworkers (@AcererosOficial) February 10, 2022

Reddick, who is an outfielder with experience and a World Series title in the MLB, joins the Acereros de Monclova for his first trip in the LMB, undoubtedly being a signing that will give even more level to the 2022 season that will feature with players like the aforementioned Sandoval.

Eye in Coahuila

With the signings of Sandoval and now Reddick, the Acereros de Monclova are putting together a top-level team for the 2022 LMB season, already signing themselves up as top candidates for the title.

Reddick comes from playing in the Dominican Baseball League (LIDOM) with the Toros del Este, where he took 20 at-bats, had four hits, one home run, two RBIs and one scored for an average of .200.

in the majors

He debuted in the 2013 season and has donned the uniforms of the Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and Arizona D-Backs, having a total of 1157 hits, 146 home runs, 575 RBIs, 587 runs scored and a lifetime average of .262, being remembered for being part of the 2017 sidereal championship and for also winning the Gold Glove in 2012.