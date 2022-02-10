JPMorgan Estimates Bitcoin’s “Fair Value” at $38,000

Amid a major Bitcoin (BTC) price rally since early February, analysts at JPMorgan suggested that the “fair price” of BTC is actually lower than the market price it was on Tuesday.

The current fair value level for BTC is around $38,000, JPMorgan strategists said in the bank’s latest investor note released on Tuesday. Led by JPMorgan crypto markets analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, the strategists estimated “fair value” based on Bitcoin being nearly four times more volatile than gold.

Bitcoin’s “fair price” would rise to $50,000 in a scenario where the volatility level drops to three times, the strategists suggested, adding:

“The biggest challenge for Bitcoin going forward is its volatility and up-and-down cycles that hinder further institutional adoption.”

At the time of writing, BTC was trading around USD 43,000, that is, 12% above the “fair value” suggested by JPMorgan. Previously, Bitcoin hovered near $45,000, hitting $44,900 on Tuesday, according to data from CoinGecko.

Although they are bearish on the current “fair value” of Bitcoin, strategists at JPMorgan continue to forecast that BTC will well exceed $100,000 one day. According to the report, Panigirtzoglou’s theoretical long-term target for Bitcoin stands at $150,000, up from $146,000 forecast in January 2021.

JPMorgan analysts also noted that Bitcoin’s January price correction looks “less like a capitulation” than the one seen in May 2021, when BTC plummeted 50% from levels above $60,000 to around $60,000. $33,000. However, some BTC metrics, such as futures open interest and exchange reserves, are pointing to a “longer and therefore more worrying trend of depletion” that began in November, the strategists added. .

Strategists previously published a similar report in November, stating that Bitcoin’s “fair price” was around $35,000, or about 45% less than its market price of $63,281.