Julián Ruiz, the Colombian quota in the New York Fashion Week Photo: Courtesy

The New York Fashion Week by Art Hearts Fashion It will take place on February 10, 11, 12 and 13 and will feature the catwalk of Colombian designer Julián Ruíz and his E-Boy Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Julian Ruiz spoke exclusively for the Chrome Magazine and he told us part of his story as a fashion designer and this step he takes to the catwalks of New York.

How did you start in the world of fashion?

This process has been very intimate and organic. When I was 13 years old I asked my family for a sewing machine because I was always dissatisfied with the clothes my parents bought me and I wanted to differentiate myself, so I began to intervene the garments and to experiment. At the age of 17 I already had my first clients and from that moment I realized that my life was focused on fashion design and I have never been able to let go of art.

Everything has been a genuine, honest, real and above all very creative process.

How do you define your brand?

To define my brand I would speak of a materialization in garments towards freedom. I am interested in generating freedom through my work, a cultural freedom. I am interested in breaking with tradition, especially when they are uncomfortable garments.

I present blazers, but without lapels; with all the tailoring, but transformed, it is a reinterpretation of tradition. It has always been imperative in my work, it is an exploration of aesthetics.

How did you get to present your collection at New York Fashion Week?

Thanks to our public relations officer, Gustavo Rincón, we built the bridge with New York Fashion Week We presented some sketches, our collection, they curated it and finally they approved us and they want us for the parade. I think it’s nice to bring Colombian suits and fabrics to New York this time.

What is the collection about?

The New York Fashion Week there are 6 days, and our collection will be presented this February 10 at 9:00 pm. This collection is titled E-Boy, the E stands for E-Commerce, so it tells us about a digitized, very virtualized man who also responds to that whole post-pandemic world and to everything we are experiencing in this digital age but mixed with the Street.

We have garments with metallic effects and contrasted with cotton in the jean, it is a contrast with the future of a consumer in 2030 on a platform in New York, a futuristic and utopian concept.

What comes after presenting at NYFW?

After introducing ourselves to the NYFW We want to present this collection in showrooms in some Latin American cities, such as: Bogotá and Mexico City. And a very nice dream would be to present this collection in Paris and open a workshop in that city, it is not about staying there but about adding more things to the designs with ideas from Colombia.

What other artists has Julián worked with?

The work with the artists is something that has been developed in an organic way as a word of mouth and something very nice. For these artists, what we want is to materialize their music in garments.

ANDSo when we work with Carlos Vives on his album ‘Cumbiana’ he spoke to us about Amphibious music, which is music that has water and landthen we gathered some small coins and embedded them in his jacket that simulated scales that spoke of water, but also at the same time treasures of the Sierra Nevada of the ancestral cultures were seen.

On the other hand, the work of Jessica Uribe or Jason Jimenez who are popular music singers who have a richer and more elaborate aesthetic in details or Juanes who told us to be inspired by the buses and see the velvets, the religious images, he wanted an urban and very paisa expression.

So there are different narratives that allow a very beautiful aesthetic exploration apart from what I do for my brand.

Would you design for women?

Our brand is specialized in men’s clothing, but we have clients for whom we make garments to measure and request, but we do not sell them commercially. yes i have idea to do a capsule designed exclusively for women that can be a very interesting exploration and I think that in the future we will see something more of this topic.