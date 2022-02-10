Karol G would have sent indirect for Anuel

Karol G’s publication that would be for Anuel and his new relationship. This is what netizens are saying.

For a few weeks, the reggaeton singer Anuel AA confirmed that he has a relationship with the also artist Yailin The Most Viral and this fact generated a large number of reactions on social networks, some of support and others of criticism.

Due to this, the Puerto Rican has seen the need to go out and defend his girlfriend and even sent a message to the DJ Marcela Reyes after saying yesyailin she came to Colombia they were going to lynch her”.

Now, all the attention of Internet users was directed to the profile of Karol G’s Twitterformer partner of interpreter of Addictbecause there was seen what apparently is a hint to Anuel and Yailin.

According to what was seen, on the afternoon of February 8, the paisa wrote: “I don’t look back or park”. Immediately, the followers of ‘the bichota‘ They associated these words with the current situation of their ex and all the controversy that has been generated.

“Chacho, baby, what did you save yourself from? Puerto Rico apologizes to you for the media show that guy is doing. It does not represent us. And a die hard fan of him tells you”, “Very well that’s the way it is, baby, the bichotas don’t do that because Pa’ lante is for there”, “Not even to gain momentum, because it doesn’t change you for something better and much less for something richer…..”, were some reactions seen.