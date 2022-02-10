Kim Kardashian finally reveals the REASON why she decided to divorce Kanye West

It is no secret to anyone that the love life of the famous socialite, Kim Kardashian has not always been very lucky, because only her launch to the world was through a controversial intimate video of her.

Despite being one of the most beautiful and attractive women in the entire world, on more than one occasion, love has decided to play a rather bittersweet trick on her.

Proof of this is the separation from the father of their children, Kanye West, a relationship that over the days has only been tensing and causing a series of confrontations between them.

However, the actress is going through her most recent divorce when comedian Pete Davidson decided to make his relationship with the famous businesswoman official.

Although the comedian omits Kim’s name, it is the first time that the singer also refers to “his girlfriend”, this after they have been seen very caramelized on several occasions.

But things have not been easy with the father of their children, as Kim and Kanye have started a small war of declarations that have faced them several times.

But now, the star spoke for the first time to Vogue magazine and shared the real reasons why she decided to formalize her legal separation from the rapper and Julia Fox’s new boyfriend.

And it is that the current relationship between her and her ex has gotten worse and worse, so he has decided to erase all traces of Kylie Jenner’s older sister from his life and networks.

Kim Kardashian in Vogue

What is a fact is that the socialite and best friend of Paris Hilton does not plan to remain silent for a moment longer and finally reveal the true reasons for her divorce from the father of her four children.

It is worth mentioning that at the beginning of 2021, Kris Jenner’s daughter decided to announce the singer’s separation, since it was widely said that his infidelities had been the reason.

However, neither of them had given an official version of the divorce, but now, it is she herself who opens her heart to Vogue magazine and talks about the real reasons.

The model finally spoke about her separation. Photo: IG/kimkardashian

“For so long, I did what made other people happy… And I think in the last two years I decided that it would make me happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important.” be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

And it is that for a few months it was published that between them there was a real confrontation of egos and professional envy, despite the fact that it was a marriage.

It is important to add that the rapper has expressed his courage on more than one occasion in the face of his ex-wife’s rejection, because he has not wanted to accept it again, but she has decided to ignore the negativity.

In the images, Kim was seen as a true Egyptian goddess. Photo: IG/kimkardashian

“You can be so hurt or mad at your ex, but I think, in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad is the best. what you’re going through personally.”

