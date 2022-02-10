Kim Kardashian hired architects Tadao Ando and Kengo Kuma to build her two new homes

kim kardashian stole the looks when starring in the new cover of the magazine fashion for its March issue. The 41-year-old celebrity gave an extensive interview, which she accompanied with careful photos posing different Balenciaga and Skims garments.

In the article, Kim Kardashian addresses different topics such as the breakdown of her marriage to Kanye West and her study of law. But her passion for design also caught her attention. It is not for nothing that he is working on his next two homes hand in hand with renowned Japanese architects.

Inspired by her seven-year work renovating the house she bought with Ye, whose interior was in charge of the Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt, who has created interiors for Sting, Robert De Niro and Calvin Klein, the celebrity opted for a modern, minimalist aesthetic for her two new properties.

For this, Kim Kardashian hired the world renowned Tadao Ando and Kengo Kuma. The first, winner of the Pritzker Prize, ??is building Kim’s house in Palm Springs.

The second, who is responsible for the National Stadium for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, is creating a house of glass and wood, in a secret place near a lake, to which he travels every 4th of July.

Kim Kardashian’s current mansion located in Hidden Hills, California is worth $60 million.

