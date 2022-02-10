Lakers warned not to trade Russell Westbrook

Getty Russell Westbrook of the Lakers

Russell Westbrook’s experience with Los Angeles Lakers It has been a disaster so far. The player who was named MVP once leads the league in turnovers, has a 47.0 shooting percentage and has been on the bench by decision of coach Frank Vogel twice.

Westbrook’s numbers in each game aren’t too bad. He is averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists. However, the All-Star is shooting 43.7% from the floor, 30.0% from 3-point range and 66.8% from the free throw line. He has a plus minus -107 and the Lakers’ offensive record goes up when he’s on the bench.

It doesn’t matter that Westbrook is putting up 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game since he hasn’t meshed well with superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and has no impact on wins. He has been so inefficient and prone to turnovers that many Lakers fans want Rob Pelinka to trade the UCLA product for a better point guard.

However, the chance of Westbrook being traded is slim, since he’s making $44 million for the season and hasn’t done his contract justice. Although there have been rumors that the Lakers and the Houston Rockets would make a trade that included Westbrook, the Los Angeles Times reporter Dan Woike has said the Lakers should not go through with the rumored deal.

Woike: Lakers shouldn’t trade Westbrook for John Wall

The experienced NBA reporter Mark Stein reported in January that the Rockets would be interested in trading John Wall for Westbrook if incentivized. However, the Lakers did not want to include their first-round pick in the 2027 draft.

The Lakers and Rockets still have time to make that trade. Still, Woike thinks that would not be beneficial for Los Angeles.

“Bringing resources to get rid of Westbrook by someone like, say, John Wall resembles a compulsive gambler who ends up losing all his money and mortgaging his house for one more spin at roulette,” Woike wrote. “The cleanest path would be for the Lakers to stick with Westbrook, bet on the limited time he spent with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and hope it all works itself out. To start over with a player like Wall, who hasn’t played this season, would be to admit that they made a serious mistake in hiring Westbrook.”

Wall hasn’t played since April 23, 2021. Although he was averaging 20.6 points and 6.9 assists for the Rockets in 2020-21, he has a worse shooting percentage than Westbrook and would be rusty from not playing in months.

While anything is possible in the NBA, it looks like the Lakers would take Woike’s advice and walk away from the idea of ​​signing Wall.

The Lakers aren’t convinced Wall would be a significant upgrade.

According Stein, Lakers aren’t convinced Wall would be a significant upgrade over Westbrook, who has a close relationship with LeBron and Davis. Both encouraged the Lakers to bring in Russ during the offseason.

Stein also reports that LeBron and Davis think Westbrook will turn things around after the All-Star break. The NBA’s all-time leading triple-double shooter has a record of playing well in the second half of the season. He averaged 23.6 points, 12.8 rebounds and 13.1 assists, shooting 44.7% overall and 32.7% for 3-pointers for the Washington Wizards after last season’s All-Star game.

